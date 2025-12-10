PFLAG Danville-San Ramon Valley Celebrates 30 Years of 'Leading with Love'

PFLAG Danville-San Ramon Valley receiving the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Award in Jan, 2025

The PFLAG Chapter that supported the family from "Prayers for Bobby" turns 30! LGBTQ+ inclusion and support earned them the coveted MLK Day Award this year.

PFLAG Danville-San Ramon Valley has supported LGBTQ+ inclusion for 30 years in our community, "Leading with Love." This milestone year, we were honored and humbled to receive the MLK Day Award.”” — Anuradha Gupta (she/her), Chapter President

SAN RAMON VALLEY (SAN RAMON, DANVILLE, ALAMO), CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PFLAG Danville-San Ramon Valley Chapter (srvpflag.org) is celebrating its 30-year anniversary this year! It is one out of 350+ Chapters of PFLAG which serves Danville, San Ramon and Alamo. PFLAG is the nation’s largest and oldest organization working to create a caring, just, and affirming world for LGBTQ+ people.They received the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Award for their work in fostering inclusion in the community on January 20th, 2025. This was awarded by San Ramon Valley Diversity Coalition, City of San Ramon, Town of Danville, Diablo Black Men’s Group and San Ramon Valley Unified School District, supported by Assembly Member Rebecca Bauer-Kahan, Supervisor Candance Andersen, Discovery Counseling, APAPA, Interfaith Council, NAMI Contra Costa, Rewire, San Ramon Chamber of Commerce, Narika, South County Family Justice Center and San Ramon Council of PTAs. The team received this award in San Ramon City Hall before a large crowd of community supporters and local elected officials, as they discussed the importance of their work, especially now.The Chapter is known for supporting LGBTQ+ advocate, Mary Griffith (who was featured in the award-winning movie, “Prayers for Bobby”). When her son came out as gay, she did not support him because of her faith. When he tragically died by suicide, she sought support with this PFLAG Chapter. She turned her pain into advocacy. The Chapter continues to meet every third Monday of the month, supporting families, LGBTQ+ folks, loved ones and allies.They are also known for the education efforts in the community and advocate for equality through a network of supporters, members, and partners. Ther volunteer board includes student board members who provide a valuable connection to SRVUSD, the local school district of 28,000 students, and local GSAs in support of the LGBTQ+ community in public education. They have a lending library of over 125 books, have created a program to identify affirming businesses and provide an annual Scholarship of $1000 every year to nonprofits/students. They have advocated at local, state and federal levels, for legislation, Pride Proclamations and to have the Progress Pride Flag being flown outside the San Ramon City Council and Danville Library.PFLAG Danville-San Ramon Valley's strength lies in their heritage, strong partnerships, education efforts, selfless team of volunteers and the respect and support they have earned in our community, as they continue to lead with love. LGBTQ+ folks are our loved ones, neighbors and members of society who we respect and cherish. PFLAG teaches us the value of service and love as they follow the inspiration of Dr Martin Luther King, "Darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do it. Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do it."Partial Previous Coverage:1. https://www.danvillesanramon.com/news/2020/08/28/local-pflag-launches-campaign-to-be-kind/ 2. https://www.danvillesanramon.com/news/2023/06/12/san-ramon-council-to-recognize-lgbtq-pride-month/ 3. https://www.danvillesanramon.com/ae/2010/07/18/pflag-meets-on-the-third-monday-of-every-month/ 4. https://www.mercurynews.com/2016/04/01/statement-from-danville-san-ramon-valley-chapter-of-pflag-about-acceptance-day-petition-discussion/ 5. https://www.cbsnews.com/sanfrancisco/news/san-ramon-valley-school-board-passes-lgbtq-pride-flag-resolutions-unanimously-following-contentious-meeting/ 6. https://patch.com/california/danville/tensions-high-srvusd-community-debates-lgbtq-policies 7. https://www.foxnews.com/us/california-school-board-discusses-banning-books-gender-queer-controversy 8. https://www.ktvu.com/news/east-bay-school-board-discusses-book-ban-in-light-of-gender-queer 9. https://www.danvillesanramon.com/education/2024/10/24/candidates-qa-srvusd-incumbents-challengers-weigh-in-on-key-district-issues/ 10. https://thewildcattribune.com/20752/news/san-ramon-residents-weigh-in-on-trans-women-sports-bans/ 11. https://neptunesociety.com/obituaries/arvada-co/barbara-beeler-11071896 (Founding President Obituary)12. https://www.diablomag.com/archives/lifetime-movie-prayers-for-bobby-tells-the-tragic-story-of-a-gay-walnut-creek-youth/article_cb0d0666-63f7-5389-96f2-4120de15c076.html 13. https://pflag.org/press/mary-griffith-champion-of-lgbtq-rights-has-passed-away/ 14. https://www.independentnews.com/community/tri-valley-indivisible-hosts-inclusive-conversation/

