Planet Fashion TV Melds a Trifecta of Art-Designer Fashion & Musical Performance into the 'Art Basel Experience'

Planet Fashion TV 'Art Basel Experience' A watershed of high style. Where artists and fashion forward designers with fresh perspectives crossed paths. Celia Evans and Rene Mejia with Models, Photo Andrew Kutno PlanetFashionTV where guests can expect the unexpected with an abundance of multi-media - eco elegant & trademark endorsed events Carlos Benitez-Andrea Guardino- Cristiane Roget and Maya Ito of Art-Weeks / AccaArt with PlanetFashionTV bi-coastal organizers aid aspiring and established artists and fashion designers by broadening their visibility and renown.

Artists with fresh perspectives, fashion, live musical performance & brands engaged enthusiastic art collectors for a Planet Fashion 'Art Basel Experience',

A robust guest list of Art enthusiasts, collectors, top-tier Interior designers, architects, real estate developers were among those who met & mingled at Planet Fashion's 'Art Basel Experience'.” — Celia Evans, Event Producer

MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Miami Beach /FL Where has all the glamour gone? Art Basel 2025 glitterati were indisputably drawn to Planet Fashion TV’s 'Art Basel Experience' this December 4th at the effortlessly chic Esmé Hotel in the heart of Miami Beach.From Palm Beach to South Beach the 23rd Art Basel joined an eclectic program of pop-up pavilions and satellite art fairs. “Arte NXT, photoMIAMI in Wynwood with a vernissage in the grand dame Biltmore along with AfriKin, Scope, CollaboARTive, Aqua, Fridge Art Fairs and artists Vas Betts and Peter Studl were showcased. Art Basel Zero 10," debuted to much fanfare in the MB Convention Center, home to Basel. South Florida’s buttery light and its vibrant energetic qualities provided the perfect ‘summer’ for ‘winter’ backdrop,” observed Andrew Nathanson, exhibitor and impromptu speaker at photoMiami.The annual migrations to Miami's Art-Weeks, from December 2nd to 9th, saw over 1200 + free standing exhibits, global gallery's, solo artists and an estimated 80,000 art aficionados in attendance. The fashion centric production company Planet Fashion TV delivered on the unrivaled ‘Art Basel Experience ™* . " 'The Basel Experience’ though curated to feel intimate, drew over 600 guests to the rooftop of the newly remodeled, Esmé Hotel on Espanola Way. The pedestrian destination was co-designed by William Whitman in the 1920’s inspired by romantic Mediterranean places like Biarritz and Cote D’Azur. Site of the 79th Cannes Film Festival from May 12 to 23 Planet Fashion TV™ is prepping to produce the 3rd annual 'Carlton Mode de Cannes Gala and Couture Fashion Show'.“Beneath a brilliant Miami full moon; tastemakers, international fashionistas, entertainment-industry executives, influencers and an array of beguiling content creators converged for a night of magic, art, music and style,” confirms Celia Evans, Founder of Planet Fashion TV. “The Basel Experience' served as a magnet for high net worth collectors and guests. All were treated to the noblest of past-times. "We brought to the occasion our unique brand of seduction, scintillating repartee and libations of fine wine and premium spirits". The evening was proudly sponsored by Curaleaf ™ , a leading cannabis dispensary brand dedicated to community, wellness, education, and environmental responsibility. Guests were treated to samples of Select Zero Proof, Curaleaf’s fast-growing THC seltzer that emerged as the crowd favorite throughout the night. In true Planet Fashion style, the event delivered a multi-dimensional artistic journey.Celia Evans, took to the stage with her band 'Critical Mass', performing newly released original music that energized the rooftop crowd. Surrounding the live performance, guests explored a striking series of art installations and exhibitions. Ali Hall, Luis Urribarri, and Eddy Bogaert displayed vivid and emotionally charged paintings. Frida Hultén, visiting from Sweden, presented finely handcrafted decorative jewelry pieces. Pitha Muneswar of The Mane Group Salon in Coral Gables debuted ‘Into The Wild’ a sculptural hair exhibition featuring editorial, animalistic creations displayed on mannequins—one of the most talked-about installations of the evening.As the night progressed, the rooftop was transformed into a runway for a captivating fashion show presented by high-style designer Rene Mejia,. Statuesque models strutted the cat walk with his latest collection also featured at Paris Fashion Week. His refined silhouettes and dramatic craftsmanship provided the perfect finale to an already extraordinary night. “PFTV is where looking like a million bucks is practically a birthright,” quips Andrew Kutno, Media Ingenious official photographer and event co-producer.In 2012, Planet Fashion TV joined the makers of ArtBasil.org and Red Dot Fair Founder and Gallerist George Billis in the storied Wynwood Art District. Here was a celebration of culinary artistry and sustainable fashion. Hosting 1000’s of guests the occasion was underwritten by in-kind donations and an impactful, international press campaign.In recent years Basel, like St Barts, Venice and Machu Picchu have become, victims of perhaps, too much of a good thing. The common refrain bandied about at Basel recently “Is there going to be an ‘Open Bar?’ in lieu of “What artist is exhibiting?" The purple and yellow flags planted along Miami Beach's shoreline warned of stinging jelly fish and strong currents. They may also signal the current state of Basel and the global art marketplace in general.With ‘Basel’ coming on the heels of a debilitating government shutdown impacting ease of travel, consolidation or closing of prominent galleries in urban hubs due in part to through-the-roof rents, a supersaturated cultural calendar, the encroachment of AI into the domain of human expression and softening of the contemporary art market posits that only the crème de la crème may thrive (or survive).Among Planet Fashion's media partners, Acca-Art Weeks & Vipictures launched in September an advance press & promotional campaign with a VIP reception spotlighting the Island of Nevis during Miami's World Travel Expo. Acca Art Journal (a Glamour - Harper's Bazaar affiliate) with the Beverly Hills based Acca Art Gallery) announced plans to present during Frieze Fest at the Santa Monica Barker Hanger, February 26 to March 1. ‘Focus’ for emerging artists, satellite activations including ‘The Other Art Fair’ and ’Post-Fair'” are slated," confirms Carlos Benitez, Creative Director with Maya Ito, Co-Publisher. A glorious array of gallery's that include Bruce Lurie joined by his two Miami based brothers Craig and Scott Lurie will showcase Guerin Swing, an art world rock star for abstract impressionism. The bi-coastal, ad hoc association brings fresh thinking while raising the bar on the Pacific Coast's Art Basel equivalent.”The lavish Planet Fashion 'Basel Experience' played host to guests that embrace life less as a ‘reality show’ and more as a one-of-a-kind experience with less focus on ‘Facebook’ and more ‘face time’. Planet Fashion's international following is at the nexus of connoisseurship and appreciation for the finer things in life,” quips Rene Mejia.The Planet Fashion TV 'Art Basel Experience' reaffirmed the company’s commitment to innovative cultural programming. The worlds of art, design, music, fashion and envoirnmental consciousness seamlessly merged under the glow of Miami's moonlight cementing once again Planet Fashion TV's reputation as a global leader in fashion and producer of art driven cultural experiences.

