4th Generation Altadena Native Starts Benefit Film Festival Accepting More than 1200 Submissions From Over 100 Countries

Join us for ChristmasFest beginning December 15, 2025

ChristmasFest film festival aims to raise $50,000 to provide $250–$500 boxes of gift cards for Eaton Fire households.

We have to magnify what this season means to our community.” — Tugené Davis

ALTADENA/PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Altadena Gift Card Foundation (AGCF), a 501(c)3 public charity, proudly announces the launch of its inaugural film festival, ChristmasFest.AGCF and festival founder, Tugené Davis, a fourth-generation native with over 30 years of experience in the arts is a BFA graduate from Howard University who is currently obtaining her MFA in Film Production at Loyola Marymount University.Launched in September, the festival closed with more than 1,200 submissions from over 100 countries. Seeking to elevate voices of artists everywhere while delivering real assistance to families affected, AGCF has high hopes that ChristmasFest will help begin their funding cycle this Spring. “Although we are a public charity providing direct assistance, new non-profits don’t have the privilege of easily obtaining grants to fund our efforts,” says its founder.In January, Tugené (pronounced too-GUH-nay), immediately began raising funds to give $250-$500 boxes of varied gift cards to those impacted in Altadena due to the Eaton Fire. Tugené asserts, “we are used to seeing the fires. They’ve never posed a tangible threat close to Altadena Drive. For them to reach Woodbury is beyond comprehension.”The Eaton Fire, which began January 7, 2025, scorched over 14,000 acres, destroyed and damaged thousands of homes, and displaced tens of thousands of residents in Altadena, Pasadena and surrounding foothill communities. The disaster disproportionately affected long-standing families, many multi-generational, and continues to threaten community cohesion and generational legacy with countless still in need of living stability.Through ChristmasFest, AGCF takes on the beginning efforts of its founder with a goal to raise $50,000 to fund their boxes for Eaton Fire households. Their focus solely on gift cards is to ensure the need to replace and create new textures of home grows, by helping facilitate independent buying choices where non-cash donations fall short.The mission of AGCF is not only to help displaced households but to magnify the Christmas spirit in the Altadena community. Since the 1920s, Altadena has held the tradition of lighting the trees on Santa Rosa Avenue, called Christmas Tree Lane. In the 1950s began the tradition of the Upper Hastings Ranch community decorating homes with coordinated yard decor and countless blocks of lights. With more than a 50 year long contribution, Stats significantly played a major role in shaping the community’s Christmas culture.The founder says the focus on the holiday season has always had a significant impact on the growth and development of the community including the Rose Parade and Rose Bowl. “I refuse to allow a season so meaningful for the feeling of home to be dampened by tragedy. We have to magnify what this season means to our community,” says Tugené.On Monday, December 15, 2025 from 6-8pm, ChristmasFest opens with a $250 VIP ticket donation for a screening at iPic Theater in Pasadena.Official selections come from the United States, Mexico, Russia, Switzerland, The United Kingdom and Canada. ChristmasFest premiers “For One Night Only” directed by UC Berkeley grad, Tobin Carter and “Blue Moon Christmas” directed by South Pasadena resident, Matt McKinney. While For One Night Only is a short drama that beautifully explores the emotions of grief during the holidays juxtaposed to hope and renewal, Blue Moon Christmas is a stop motion family-performed short film complete with Santa and his reindeers!The film festival is proud to screen films that mirror Altadena’s rich tradition of generational legacy and highlight the rich backstory to one of the US and Canada’s most treasured Christmas films.AGCF works closely with General Members of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated who are celebrating their 8th annual toy drive. Audiences are encouraged to bring an unwrapped toy for a 0-18 year old in place of the suggested ticket donation if prior arrangements are made by texting (626) 344-7098‬. Seating is limited, with only 50 seats available.While ChristmasFest is exploring additional screening options into 2026, they are seeking long term relationships with filmmakers, industry professionals, local supporters and press to grow with them in this unique annual event of hope, creativity, and compassion for Los Angeles and independent film. For tickets , additional details, volunteer support, partner and sponsorship opportunities visit www.aChristmasFest.com

Meet Some of the Films Screening at ChristmasFest

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.