Palm Beach County Jury Awards $4.88 Million to School Crossing Guard Struck in Crosswalk Crash

BOYNTON BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Palm Beach County jury awarded $4,879,457.07 to veteran school crossing guard, Luis Diaz and his wife, Angela Diaz, after Mr. Diaz was hit by a commercial van while on the job in a marked crosswalk on May 27, 2021.

Trial testimony revealed the crash occurred when a van owned by Generation Electrical Services Corp. and driven by Mark Anthony Vazquez made a turn that crashed into Mr. Diaz, who was assisting students at the time within a designated and marked crosswalk [CASE NO.: 50-2021CA008831-MB].

Pedestrian Accident Long-Term Consequences and Injuries

Evidence at trial revealed that Mr. Diaz suffered a traumatic brain injury, leading to persistent pain, hearing loss, anxiety, and memory impairment, as well as multiple fractures sustained throughout his body. His extensive treatment and recovery have included:

• A lengthy hospitalization

• Months of mobility limitations requiring a wheelchair

• Ongoing medical care for chronic symptoms

• Weeks of intense rehabilitation

Further testimony delivered by Mrs. Diaz indicated that her husband’s family role and quality of life were drastically altered, as was her own, given the daily care she was required to give him throughout his recovery.

Jury’s Findings and Conclusions

After Full Trial proceedings granted by Judge John J. Parnofiello of the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit found both defendants jointly and severally liable.

The total $4,879,457.07 verdict includes:

For Luis Diaz — $4,214,457.07

Past and future medical expenses

Pain and suffering

Permanent impairment

For Angela Diaz — $665,000.00

Loss of consortium

Statements from the Trial Team

Joseph A. Mendelsohn, Trial Counsel, Shiner Law Group

“This verdict reflects the jury’s evaluation of the evidence presented. Mr. Diaz spent years serving the community in a crosswalk, and the jury’s decision provides necessary support as he continues his recovery.”

David I. Shiner, Founder & Managing Attorney, Shiner Law Group

“We respect the jury’s decision and their thoughtful review of the evidence. We are grateful for the opportunity to represent Mr. and Mrs. Diaz and assist them in obtaining the resources needed for future care.”

James G. Graver, Founder & CEO, Lead Trial Counsel, Graver Law Personal Injury Attorneys

“This was a long awaited and hard-fought battle where justice prevailed. We are most grateful that the jury recognized the life-altering impact this incident has had on Mr. Diaz and his wife Angela Diaz.”

Crosswalk Safety Considerations Presented in Trial

Considerations presented in Mr. Diaz's case illustrates the grave necessity of crosswalk procedures as well as compliance for commercial drivers to adherence to these traffic-safety requirements by law.

About Graver Law Personal Injury Attorneys

Graver Law Personal Injury Attorneys is based in South Florida and exclusively handles cases on behalf of injured clients in matters involving Wrongful Death, Premises Liability, Motor Vehicle and Trucking Accidents, Negligent Security, Product Defects, Brain Injury, Spinal Trauma as well as numerous other types of personal injury claims throughout the state of Florida. Mr. Graver specializes in helping those who have suffered serious and catastrophic injuries or loss due to someone else’s negligence, as well as protecting the rights of the injured and providing equal access to the courtroom for all.

Graver Law Personal Injury Attorneys

1880 North Congress Avenue, STE 212

Boynton Beach, FL 33426

Phone: (561) 228-7820

Website: GraverLaw.com

