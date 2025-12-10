pixelgrinder Announces New Cinematic Electronic EP Nocturnal Releasing January 16 Across All Streaming Platforms

MANCHESTER, NH, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- pixelgrinder , an independent electronic-rock musician known for composing with cochlear implants, is pleased to announce the release of a new three-track EP titled Nocturnal , arriving January 16, 2026, on all major streaming platforms. Blending dark electronica, industrial textures, and alt-rock energy, the EP continues pixelgrinder’s exploration of cybernetic identity, cinematic sound design, and emotional digital landscapes.Nocturnal follows pixelgrinder’s debut album The Void Chamber, expanding his sound into more vocal-driven territory while preserving the atmospheric, science-fiction tone central to his work. The title track was inspired by a long-distance relationship and reflects the solitude and late-night emotional tension created by living across time zones. The accompanying compositions, The Black Staircase and Separation, draw influence from video-game scores and industrial rock, using sharp electronics and heavy synth guitars to create immersive, cinematic environments.pixelgrinder, born hard-of-hearing and composing with cochlear implants, has developed a sonic identity informed by cyberpunk aesthetics and real-world transhumanist technology. This distinctive perspective shapes his approach to electronic and industrial music, where augmentation is not a metaphor but a practical tool for composition. His influences include Nine Inch Nails, HEALTH, and Kraftwerk, alongside contemporary electronic rock and synthwave producers. Through his music and visual style, he reinforces a connection between cybernetics, body modification, and modern music production.“The technological aspect of my music isn’t just conceptual,” says pixelgrinder. “My hearing itself is electronic. Creating with cochlear implants forces me to work with sound in ways most musicians never have to think about, and I’ve learned to treat that as a creative advantage instead of a limitation.”Production for Nocturnal incorporates more rock-oriented elements than the debut album while experimenting with gritty guitars and driving rhythms associated with darkwave and industrial rock. The EP also acts as a stylistic bridge toward pixelgrinder’s forthcoming full-length White Mask, which will feature higher-energy electronic body music (EBM), aggressive percussion, and expanded vocal arrangements.With a background in film production, pixelgrinder focuses on music that evokes a visual world, leaning heavily into cyberpunk themes, futuristic moods, and narrative atmospheres. Each composition is crafted to feel like a soundtrack for imagined digital spaces, merging personal experience with sci-fi storytelling. Early listeners describe Nocturnal as dark, moody, and distinctly futuristic, oriented toward late-night listening. MP3s and presave links are available at https://linktr.ee/pixelgrinder , and streaming links will go live globally at release.Industry trends point to increasing visibility of disabled musicians and creators using adaptive technologies in electronic production. According to organizations such as Cochlear™ and Hearing Like Me, cochlear implants are transforming accessibility in music and sound fields, enabling more artists to participate in composition and engineering using specialized tools and adaptive interfaces. pixelgrinder’s work contributes to this emerging conversation by foregrounding cybernetic hearing as both identity and creative method.For more information, please visit https://www.pixelgrinder.net About pixelgrinderpixelgrinder is an electronic musician and producer whose work explores the intersection of technology, sound, and identity. Born hard-of-hearing, he composes using cochlear implants, integrating cybernetic hearing into both his creative method and artistic narrative. His music blends industrial rock, synthwave, and cinematic electronica, and is informed by influences such as Nine Inch Nails, HEALTH, Kraftwerk, and contemporary electronic sound design.Originally from San Francisco and currently based in New England, pixelgrinder has developed a distinctive style characterized by dark atmospheres, driving electronic rhythms, and a strong visual sensibility rooted in science-fiction culture. His debut full-length release, The Void Chamber, introduced his cinematic approach to electronic composition, while his forthcoming projects continue to expand into vocal-focused industrial and EBM forms.Through performance, recorded work, and multimedia production, pixelgrinder advances a creative perspective shaped by disability, technological adaptation, and the evolving relationship between human and machine. His practice reflects a broader cultural interest in cybernetics, transhumanism, and digital art, positioning his work within the contemporary landscape of alternative electronic music.

