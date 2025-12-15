Realty ONE Group Esteem Expands Its Leadership Impact Across KC Real Estate

Realty ONE Group Esteem | Kansas City Real Estate | Residential, Commercial & Luxury Jessica Thomas, Realty ONE Group Esteem Broker and Heartland MLS President Janet Brooks, Realty ONE Group Esteem CEO

ROG Esteem’s Coolture and commitment to community shine as Jessica Thomas and fellow leaders take on influential roles across Kansas City real estate.

Serving our industry is one of the most meaningful ways we can care for our community and each other” — Jessica Thomas

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Realty ONE Group Esteem is proud to highlight the growing leadership impact of its agents across the Kansas City real estate community. The brokerage stands as a powerful example of how ROG Esteem’s Six Cs—Care, Coolture, Community, Connect, Coaching, and Commission—continue to shape leaders who elevate the profession as a whole. Through a culture built on collaboration, purpose, and service, ROG Esteem empowers its agents to step into meaningful roles that strengthen and support the real estate industry at every level.At the forefront of this impact is Jessica Thomas, who will serve as the 2026 Heartland MLS President, a milestone that reflects her dedication to professional excellence, fairness, and industry-wide collaboration. In addition to her presidency, she contributes her expertise as a member of the KCRAR Professional Standards and Forms Committee, helping guide ethical practices and clarity in the systems that support REALTORSthroughout the region. “Serving our industry is one of the most meaningful ways we can care for our community and each other,” said Jessica Thomas. “Leadership gives us the chance to elevate the standards that guide every REALTORand every client experience.”Jessica’s advancement is just one example of leadership emerging from Realty ONE Group Esteem’s unique Coolture. Rooted in empowering agents, championing collaboration over competition, and inspiring excellence at all levels, the brokerage continues to see its members step into influential positions that shape the future of Kansas City real estate.Among the brokerage’s distinguished leaders is Janet Brooks , who serves as a Missouri REALTORSState Director, a KCRAR Professional Standards Committee Member, and a member of the Kansas City Women’s Council of REALTORS. Janet’s influence at the state and local levels helps shape advocacy, policy, and the professional standards that protect both REALTORSand consumers. “When we lead with purpose and show up for our industry, we strengthen every community we serve,” said Janet Brooks. “This is what it means to live our Coolture and our commitment to ONE another.”The brokerage also proudly recognizes Alicia Harwood, President of the Kansas City Women’s Council of REALTORS, whose leadership strengthens education, collaboration, and career development opportunities for real estate professionals across the metro. Supporting this work are Alyssa Rhodes, a KCRAR DEI Committee Member and active member of the Women’s Council, along with Tricia Ruck, Elizabeth Ramirez, and Jameille Robinson, whose involvement reinforces a network dedicated to education, leadership, and empowerment throughout the region.Championing an inclusive, forward-thinking industry, Taryn Kelly, KCRAR DEI Committee Chair, leads efforts to elevate diversity, equity, and access in Kansas City real estate. Working alongside her is Bree Archer, a member of the KCRAR Advocacy Committee, who helps ensure REALTORvoices are represented in critical legislative and policy conversations shaping the future housing landscape. Together, they demonstrate ROG Esteem’s commitment to shaping a profession that is equitable, informed, and community-focused.Reflecting ROG Esteem’s commitment to excellence across all sectors, Brian Dieffenbach and Chuck Gasser both serve on the KCRAR Commercial Board of Directors, offering deep insight and strategic guidance to support the commercial real estate community and help strengthen Kansas City’s broader economic development.Together, these leaders illustrate how ROG Esteem’s Six Cs come to life each day. Care is reflected in service and stewardship. Coolture fuels an environment where leadership is encouraged and celebrated. Community extends beyond neighborhoods to the professional networks that guide the future of Kansas City real estate. Connect underscores the spirit of technology that drives positive industry change. Coaching empowers agents to grow into advocates, mentors, and policy leaders. And Commission, built on an empowering model, provides agents with the freedom and financial capacity to give back generously through service.As Realty ONE Group Esteem continues to grow, the brokerage is expanding its reach into additional communities across the Kansas City metro—bringing its Coolture, leadership mindset, and service-first approach to even more neighborhoods and families. This growth reflects the brokerage’s belief that strong communities are built through connection, care, and a commitment to elevating the real estate experience for every client and every professional.Realty ONE Group Esteem believes that leadership is one of the highest expressions of service in the real estate profession. Through the dedication of Jessica Thomas and the many respected leaders who stand alongside her, the brokerage continues to strengthen the Kansas City real estate community, elevate professional standards, and champion a future defined by integrity, collaboration, and inspiration.

We Are The UNbrokerage in Kansas City, Realty ONE Group Esteem

