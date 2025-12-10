Augustus Wealth featured in Yahoo Finance on early retirement strategies beyond 401(k)

Augustus Wealth, a Los Angeles-based financial planning firm, was featured in Yahoo Finance with commentary from Certified Financial Planner Derek Munchow.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Los Angeles-based financial planning firm Augustus Wealth was recently featured in Yahoo Finance in the piece “ I Asked ChatGPT How To Retire Early Without a 401(k) — Here’s What It Said ”, exploring how individuals can plan for early retirement without relying on a 401(k). The article highlights expert commentary from various financial professionals, including Augustus Wealth founder and Certified Financial Planner Derek Munchow.“It’s always great to contribute to outlets like Yahoo Finance where the focus is on helping people think differently about their financial future,” Munchow said. “There are many paths to retirement, and flexibility is often the key.”Augustus Wealth continues to be recognized for its modern approach to financial planning, supporting clients with personalized strategies that prioritize control, liquidity, and long-term wealth building.About: Augustus Wealth is a Los Angeles-based financial planning firm dedicated to helping clients in Los Angeles, Orange County, Silicon Valley, Austin, and beyond, build sustainable wealth through strategic investment planning, equity compensation guidance, and tax-aware portfolio management. The firm serves professionals in the tech, aerospace, and startup sectors with a personalized approach.For more information, visit: www.augustuswealth.com/

