Sleek Media Inks deal with China Natrium Energy Corporation (CNAE) to build a Sodium-ion Battery & GWh PACK Facility

CNAE and Sleek Media's Inked deal includes the deployment of a mobile platform to empower young entrepreneurs across Africa.

Sleek Media is the company of choice for connecting the World to Africa's digital media ecosystem” — Dr. Kenneth Ekow Andam

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On November 21, China Natrium Energy Corporation (hereinafter referred to as "CNAE") finalized an international cooperation agreement in Hong Kong with Sleek Media Group (hereinafter referred to as “SMG"), witnessed by Djauhari Oratmangun, Ambassador of Indonesia to China. This marked a key milestone in CNAE's international expansion strategy and SMG's global integration strategy for Africa's emerging markets.CNAE signed the industrial cooperation agreement with an integrated emerging markets development plan with Africa’s Sleek Media for the purpose of defining its international technology export business model. Together, the partners established a development framework of “Asia-Africa market expansion with a full industrial chain layout and innovative capital support. Leveraging the synergy between Africa and Mainland China, the collaboration aims to promote the global deployment of sodium-ion battery products from CNAE's three core product lines. The products will leverage Sleek Media's continental network of logistics and delivery service entrepreneurs to bring sodium-ion battery products to Africa. The collaboration is a strategic initiative to lead the transformation of the global sodium-ion battery industry. In Ghana and Liberia, Sleek Media and CNAE have already initiated the establishment of joint-venture supply chain partners for raw material supply that will allow the companies to build factories for localized manufacturing of the core products needed for making the Sodium-ion Battery & GWh PACK produced by CNAE. On the resource front, the companies have jointly developed a dual-supply safeguard for cathode and anode materials to resolve raw material bottlenecks in Asia and Africa. On the technological advancement of its products, CNAE and Sleek Media have engaged with WorldVuer Inc. to integrate the companies advanced Ai interoperability platform into all the ecofriendly products powered by CNAE sodium-ion batteries and GWh PACKs. The venue for the signing of this monumental collaboration was chosen for its international financial markets access, connecting CNAE and Sleek Media with Asia and Africa's capital markets, while still maintaining the industrial chain support and technological R&D capabilities with China to ensure large-scale production and continuous innovation. This complementary dynamic gives Sleek Media and CNAE advantages in technology transformation, cost control, and market expansion, empowering their joint global strategy.Focusing on the high safety, wide temperature adaptability, and low cost of sodium-ion batteries, CNAE is advancing three major product lines: light-duty power batteries, energy storage systems, and start-stop batteries. For high-temperature and humid environments in parts of Asia and Africa, the company has launched sodium-ion batteries tailored for electric motorcycles. It also offers fast-charging and long-cycle solutions for microgrids and industrial energy storage, extending applications to vehicle start-stop systems and backup power, and meeting diverse market demands. For its African strategy, CNAE has adopted a “local operation + integrated industrial chain” model to deepen its presence across the countries within the continent that already have Sleek Media presence. CNAE and Sleek Media have initiated the establishment of production bases in Ghana and Liberia which marks a shift from the simply exporting of products to the exporting of production capacity. This strategy will improve local market integration and advance collaborative local content partnerships across Africa while fostering great skill transfer to indigenous citizens of the continent thereby expanding the companies ambitions to become the green energy partner of choice for African Governments.With tightening global lithium supply, the cost advantage of sodium-ion batteries has become increasingly clear, and the market potential continues to grow as the industry enters a phase of rapid development. Chairman Yan Jiachuan of CNAE Group stated that early layout in the strategies access to core materials has solidified its cost advantage. The company’s new Asia-Africa market expansion and innovative financing initiatives will speed up its globalization process and lay the foundation for exponential growth in 2026. Furthermore, Mr. Ruddy Kwakye, Chief Operations Officer of Sleek Media stated that the newly concluded agreement signifies the establishment of a manufacturing hub to supply Africa's enterprising population of young and vibrant entrepreneurs. This comprehensive industrial ecosystem, and a suite of sodium-ion powered products will help expand the patronage of CNAE's innovations across the continent. CNAE and Sleek Media have already initiated the teams to execute the African expansion of China’s sodium-ion battery industry and are setting a new direction for global development in this field.ABOUT SLEEK MEDIA GROUPSleek media Group (SMG) is an integrated multimedia solutions conglomerate with an industrial development division for manufacturing the products and services the company markets. Sleek Media offers a wide array of Media and Production Services ranging from audio-visual production, Creative and graphic designs, Events management, logistics and media buying consulting, marketing, sales, innovations, website development, mobile app development, brand identity production, and integrated social media communications and marketing. The company also owns a portfolio of mobile platforms and technology solutions that services the delivery and logistics sector of emerging market economies in Africa. The company also has a chain of food and beverage brands, a book and entertainment content publishing division that houses a catalog of many authors and creatives looking to expand the distribution of their creative works globally. Sleek Media is also the owner of Afriva.com, an eCommerce collaborative ecosystem designed to connect Africa and other emerging market economies to consumer products manufacturing countries for easy access to product and services demanded by African customers Worldwide.Sleek Media strives to become part of the team of the organizations we work with, to create or enhance their corporate image, generate maximum impact – on our partner media platforms, and provide the needed buzz for consumer recognition of the brands they sell. Sleek Media develops all its work in-house, constantly focusing on our clients target audience. This integrated approach helps Sleek Media Clients to make sure all of their business media needs are met successfully, with creativity, on time, and within their budget.ABOUT CNAE China Sodium Electricity Group Co., Ltd. (CNAE) originated from the CNAE laboratory of the Cambridgeshire Innovation Center in the United Kingdom, and was founded in 2014, with a core team that brings together top scientific research forces and international industry elites from the University of Cambridge. In 2019, Shenzhen set up an operation center to take the lead in completing the industrialization verification of sodium batteries, realizing the leap from laboratory to large-scale production. After the establishment of the Hong Kong headquarters in 2022, the company has built a collaborative innovation system of Sino-British R&D centers and led the formulation of a number of industry technical standards.In 2023, CNAE established an advanced production base in Yangzhou, Jiangsu Province, with an annual output of 1GWh of all-pole lug large cylindrical cells and a fully automatic production line of 5GWh battery module PACK. As the main body in China, China Sodium Energy's main business focuses on the production of sodium-ion battery cells and the power energy storage system module market, and continues to promote the commercial application of sodium battery technology in the fields of power and energy storage through the trinity model of "Cambridge Think Tank + Shenzhen Transformation + Yangzhou Intelligent Manufacturing", and ranks among the leading sodium battery manufacturers in China with leading technology and excellent product quality. CNAE has always adhered to the customer-value-oriented development concept, relying on the advantages of the whole industry chain to integrate battery cells, BMS and PACK technologies to create high-performance energy storage power products, and continue to promote technological innovation in the field of new energy. The company faces the global market layout, actively promotes the development of sodium electricity industrialization, and contributes to the global energy transition.

