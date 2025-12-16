Dimensional Insight named a Strong Performer in the 2025 Voice of the Customer for Analytics and BI

Distinction in Gartner Report Is Based on Feedback and Ratings from End-User Professionals

In our view, customer success has been core to our mission from the beginning, and being named a Strong Performer underscores the impact of our customer-centered approach.” — Fred Powers, CEO and co-founder, Dimensional Insight

BURLINGTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dimensional Insight , a top-rated analytics and business intelligence (ABI) platform known for delivering trusted, governed insights, today announced its recognition as a Strong Performer in the 2025 Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms report, published on 26 November 2025.The “Voice of the Customer” is a document that synthesizes Gartner Peer Insights reviews into insights for buyers of technology and services. This aggregated peer perspective, along with the individual detailed reviews, is complementary to Gartner expert research and can play a key role in your buying process. Peers are verified reviewers of a technology product or service, who not only rate the offering, but also provide valuable feedback to consider before making a purchase decision.“We believe our customers expect analytics they can trust, and we’re proud to see their feedback reflected in this Gartner Peer Insights recognition,” says Fred Powers, CEO and co-founder of Dimensional Insight. “In our view, customer success has been core to our mission from the beginning, and being named a Strong Performer underscores the impact of our customer-centered approach.”Voice of the Customer includes vendors with products aligned to the market that have 20 or more eligible published reviews (and 15 or more ratings for “Capabilities” and “Support/Delivery”) during the 18-month consideration period ending 30 September 2025. We believe Dimensional Insight’s placement as a Strong Performer reflects strong customer satisfaction and consistently positive ratings across industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, and beverage alcohol.To read verified reviews of Dimensional Insight’s products, visit the Dimensional Insight page on Gartner Peer Insights *Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms, Peer Contributors, 26 November 2025.Gartnerand Peer Insights™ are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.About Dimensional InsightDimensional Insightis a top-rated analytics and business intelligence (ABI) platform that helps organizations integrate data, apply governance, and deliver trusted insights for confident decision-making. Thousands of customer organizations worldwide rely on Dimensional Insight to support high-value use cases in healthcare, manufacturing, and beverage alcohol. Founded in 1989, Dimensional Insight is consistently recognized for its exceptional customer satisfaction, data governance capabilities, and commitment to long-term customer success.For more information, please visit https://www.dimins.com

