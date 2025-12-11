Cleantech Industry Resources (CIR) Welcomes New Leadership to Advisory Board

Cleantech Industry Resources logo. Cleantech Industry Resources has completed over 8.5 GWp and 332 sites in Late-Stage Engineering (Solar), 2 GWp and 102 sites of Late-Stage Engineering (BESS), and 141 GWp and 8,150 sites Project Sites Diligenced.

Expanded advisory team strengthens CIR's mission to accelerate faster, lower-cost energy project delivery.

BURLINGTON, VT, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cleantech Industry Resources (CIR) , the world’s only Development-as-a-Service (DaaS) provider for energy project delivery, announces the expansion of its Advisory Board with four distinguished leaders whose expertise spans renewable energy finance, AI/ML engineering, global sustainability, and large-scale project development. The appointments reinforce CIR’s commitment to scaling its fixed-price, standardized project development model.Richard Matsui joins CIR as Vice Chair and member of the Advisory Board. As founding CEO of kWh Analytics, he introduced the industry’s first actuarial table for solar performance and the widely used Solar Risk Assessment. As CEO of Praxium LLC, recently acquired by CIR, he transformed solar asset risk evaluation through standardized, intelligence-driven diligence workflows. Matsui will support CIR’s investment strategy, financial risk frameworks, and partnerships with Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and institutional investors.Kislay Kishore joins CIR as a leader in performance engineering, machine learning, and cloud-scale systems. At Google, Kislay guided performance engineering teams supporting multi-billion-dollar AI/ML customers, expanded Google Discover to 1 billion devices, strengthened YouTube’s Trust & Safety ML models, and contributed to LaMDA conversational AI research. Prior to Google, he built advanced pricing models at D. E. Shaw & Co. Kislay will advise CIR on scaling its technology infrastructure, AI automation, and introducing ML capabilities.Carlos Floresguerra joins as a global clean-energy leader with nearly two decades of experience in corporate development and project finance. Floresguerra most recently served as Senior Vice President, Global Corporate Development at a publicly traded IPP, has held senior leadership roles at GE Solar, and has led international growth strategies and high-value partnerships across utility-scale and distributed generation portfolios, shaping the next generation of distributed energy infrastructure in North America. Floresguerra will support CIR’s expansion into new markets and strategic partnerships.Alec Saltikoff is an influential leader in sustainability energy and global real estate operations. As Global Head of Sustainability and Energy at JP Morgan Chase & Co., Saltikoff led the firm’s 100% Renewable Energy 2020 Vision and oversaw programs across a portfolio of 6,500 buildings in 62 countries. He has held prominent positions including Vice Chair of the World Green Building Council Corporate Advisory Board, Co-Chair of the REBNY Sustainability Committee, and leadership roles at the New York Energy Consumers Council. Saltikoff will bring strategic insight to CIR’s large-scale sustainability initiatives, climate-forward investments, and overall global energy strategy.Daniel Dus, CEO of CIR, said, “This advisory board represents some of the most experienced minds in our industry. Their leadership will help guide CIR through our ongoing rapid growth and ensure we remain a trusted and valuable partner for developers, builders, and energy investors globally.”Collectively, their leadership marks a crucial step forward for CIR. Their guidance will help shape the next evolution of CIR’s development model, strengthen the company’s ability to deliver end-to-end solutions, and support its commitment to accelerating clean energy deployment across the energy landscape.For more information about ClR’s work, visit https://www.cleantechir.com/

Cleantech Industry Resources Product Page

