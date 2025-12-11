Wasaga Beach Cottages For Sale

The cottage sales in Wasaga Beach showed a 20% decrease, which is reflective of an uncertain market. This creates an opportunity for buyers to get a better price with better interest rates.” — Jill Does

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Cottages for Sale in Wasaga Beach showed a 20% drop in 2025 compare to 2024 sold numbers. According to year-end data compiled by Royal LePage and real estate agent Jill Does. Jill Does of https://www.wasagabeachcottagesforsale.com/ specializes in cottages for sale in Wasaga Beach, tracked significant market activity across all twelve months. The Wasaga Beach real estate landscape experienced fluctuating inventory levels, with 330 new listings entering the cottage market throughout the year. Sales closed on 88 properties, with waterfront cottages commanding premium attention from buyers seeking lakefront living opportunities.Market Trends: Non-Waterfront CottagesThe non-waterfront segment saw varying activity month-to-month. January opened with an average list price of $899,474 and average close price of $530,000 across 2 sales, with a 96.5% close-to-list ratio and 16 days on market. February improved slightly with 3 sales closing at an average of $635,000 and taking 81 days to sell.Spring brought stronger momentum. April averaged $720,667 close prices with 6 sales and a rapid 12 days on market. May continued this trend, closing 11 sales at an average of $728,763, achieving 97.3% of list price in just 34 days.Summer months saw a mix of moderate pace and higher-priced opportunities. June recorded 8 sales at $493,438 average close price, with 50 days to sell, while July averaged $521,000 close price over 7 sales and 47 days on market, reflecting a softer 92.2% close-to-list ratio.August stood out as the highest transaction month with 11 sales averaging $568,000 and 95.2% of list price, reflecting strong interest in accessible weekend or retirement cottages. September closed 9 sales at $439,667 on average, with 61 days to sell, while October’s 6 sales averaged $640,333, maintaining strong demand. November slowed with 6 sales at $423,750 and 72 days on market, while December recorded 4 new listings with sales pending.Market Trends: Waterfront CottagesWaterfront cottages continued to command premium prices throughout 2025. January began with 8 new listings, though sales data were limited. February only saw 1 listing, with no closed sales. By April, activity resumed with 2 sales averaging $862,500, representing 83.3% of list price in 69 days.May featured a single sale at $1,590,000, while June recorded 3 sales averaging $1,308,667 and 16 days on market, reflecting strong demand for lakefront properties. July’s market saw 1 sale at $695,000 over 96 days, indicating selective buyer activity.August yielded 3 sales at $681,667, maintaining a 95% close-to-list ratio. September recorded 3 sales at $1,121,333 over 27 days, while October experienced 3 sales averaging $843,333 over 138 days, showing a broad range of waterfront pricing and property types. November and December saw no sales recorded for waterfront listings.Buyer InsightsAffordable cottages in Wasaga Beach remained accessible to first-time buyers, while Georgian Bay cottages attracted diverse profiles, including investors seeking vacation homes with rental potential. Premium waterfront properties continued drawing attention, particularly those offering private beach access, modern renovations, and year-round usability.Recreational proximity, including Blue Mountain Ski Resort access and lakefront location, added value for buyers seeking multi-season lifestyle opportunities. Seasonal cottages with "steps to the beach," riverfront views, and investment potential commanded the highest interest.2025 SummaryThe Wasaga Beach cottages market in 2025 demonstrated a resilient landscape, balancing demand across entry-level, family, and luxury segments. 88 sales closed with 330 new listings, highlighting opportunities for buyers at all levels. Waterfront and non-waterfront properties alike showcased unique investment and lifestyle appeal, solidifying Wasaga Beach as a prime destination in Ontario Cottage Country.About Wasaga Beach Cottages for SaleWasaga Beach Cottages for Sale represents the premier brand for connecting buyers with their ideal lakefront living opportunities in Ontario Cottage Country. Through Royal LePage representation, Jill Does continues providing exceptional service to clients seeking waterfront cottages, seasonal properties, and year-round retreat options along Georgian Bay.

