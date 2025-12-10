Mindatorium Studios announces the first-ever theatrical release of an AI-Generated Feature Film, the 90-minute musically charged action/thriller Deep Frame

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mindatorium Studios will premiere the feature film Deep Frame on February 5, 2025, in Los Angeles, CA, marking the first time a fully AI-generated feature film has been released on the big screen. The release stands as a defining moment in the evolution of cinema and artificial intelligence.

Written, directed, and produced by Henning Morales, creator of the Dirt Merchants film series and founder of Mindatorium Studios featuring the Echos TV streaming platform,Deep Frame

is a genre-blending “rock opera” that fuses noir drama, cinematic storytelling, and original music into a bold new form of visual entertainment. The film carries an empowerment theme that aligns with Mindatorium’s mission to elevate consciousness through mainstream media.

Following its Los Angeles premiere, Deep Frame began a theatrical run before debuting exclusively on the Echos TV streaming platform. Plans are already underway to expand the property into a multimedia live stage production blending film, music, and immersive performance.

The February 5th premiere will feature live performances of original songs and choreographed dance sequences from the film, offering audiences a glimpse into the future of Mindatorium’s AI-driven live multimedia entertainment experiences.

Mindatorium Studios is an innovator in artificial intelligence and immersive media, operating at the intersection of storytelling, technology, and human potential. The Echos TV platform serves as its global distribution and experiential hub.

When asked about the impact of this milestone on the entertainment industry as a whole, Henning Morales replied:

“As film industry professionals, it’s crucial that we embrace technologies that allow us to make a greater impact through storytelling. As some doors close, others open. When Pixar pioneered computer-generated animation, culminating in Toy Story, the first fully computer-animated feature film, it did not replace storytelling; it expanded what was possible. In the same spirit, I see a future where AI fuels the growth of inspirational and transformational media while also expanding our live event division, where we integrate real-time performances of dance, music, and speeches inspired directly from our AI films.”

When asked about the impact of AI on creative professionals, Mr. Morales replied, “My belief is simple. Our responsibility is to use this technology in a way that preserves and elevates the human experience. We are not replacing the soul of storytelling. We are protecting it by creating new ways for audiences to feel, connect, and experience stories together in community, theatrical, and group environments.

In 1937, Snow White, the first feature-length animated film, Disney created an entirely new genre of films. In the same vein, the feature film Deep Frame represents a new era in which artificial intelligence becomes a creative partner in delivering emotionally powerful, cinematic, and transformational storytelling to a global audience.”

About the Feature Film Deep Frame

When a prized piece of art and a high-level gallery executive disappear, a chain of events is set in motion that builds toward a masterful and thrilling action-adventure. What follows is a turbulent collision of lives where love, desire, betrayal, and redemption rise to the surface, brought to life through cutting-edge technology, powerful music, and bold storytelling.

Mindatorium CEO Message

