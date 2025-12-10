High Mountain StoryWorks Releases the First Trailer for The Family Star

Futive Sheriff Family Honor Duty

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- High Mountain StoryWorks today announced the release of the first official trailer for The Family Star, the highly anticipated pilot episode launching the new Fugitive Sheriff series on YouTube . The trailer offers a cinematic first look at 1880s Utah—set against the Wasatch Mountains—produced using next-generation generative video and audio technologies.Based on the novel by acclaimed author Edward Massey, who also serves as Executive Producer, The Family Star transports audiences to 1880s Coalville, Utah—a frontier community shaped by faith, resilience, and the challenges of the American West. When Sheriff Luke Simms is struck down by outlaws during the town’s Pioneer Day celebrations, his son John Willford Simms must rise to carry his father’s star and guide the valley into a new chapter.A Vision Brought to Life Through Generative Production“The Family Star shows how modern generative tools can empower authors in unprecedented ways,” said Edward Massey, Executive Producer and author of the original novel. “For the first time, a writer can transform the words on the page into a visual experience that reaches an entirely new audience. This project proves that creative storytelling and advanced technology are no longer separate paths—they are partners.”Director Alan Fetzer emphasized the ambition behind the production. “We’re using multiple generative video, audio, and post-production platforms—including Runway, Google VEO3, Eleven Labs, and OpenArt—to deliver a fully cinematic experience,” Fetzer said. “Our goal is to demonstrate that independent storytellers can now create richly cinematic entertainment that resonates with audiences everywhere.”Series Release ScheduleThe Family Star pilot episode will premiere on YouTube in January 2026, followed by additional episodes expanding the world, characters, and emotional arc of the Fugitive Sheriff saga.About High Mountain StoryWorksHigh Mountain StoryWorks is an innovative, AI-powered studio dedicated to transforming written works into cinematic experiences for the streaming era. While the studio’s initial slate centers on Western storytelling rooted in the rugged spirit of the American frontier, High Mountain is actively seeking compelling stories across all genres that can be brought to life through generative video and audio workflows. The studio’s focus is on leveraging innovative production technologies to create deeply engaging, emotionally resonant cinematic experiences for global audiences.For More InformationVisit: https://www.fugitivesheriff.com Media Contactpress@fugitivesheriff.com

