Hawaii Medical College Graduates Help to Power Hawaii’s Dialysis Technician Workforce

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medical College (HMC) is proud to report a strong and growing pipeline of healthcare professionals entering dialysis care in Hawaii, thanks in part to its Advanced Nurse Aide/Patient Care Technician program . Serving as a critical training ground for clinicians who support dialysis services, HMC is helping meet the urgent need for skilled technicians across the islands.With more than 1,500 graduates hired in local healthcare roles and over 235 local employment partner sites in Hawaii, HMC’s Advanced Nurse Aide/Patient Care Technician program is playing an increasingly important role in preparing students for roles in dialysis clinics, outpatient centers, and other renal care environments.As dialysis providers across the state look to expand capacity and strengthen staffing, HMC is positioned to deliver graduates who are experienced, career-ready and familiar with the unique cultural and care environment of Hawaii. Many of HMC’s alumni are stepping into roles such as Patient Care Technicians (PCTs) and Dialysis Technicians—positions that play an essential role in the operation of dialysis clinics.Program Highlights- The Advanced Nurse Aide/Patient Care Technician program at HMC can be completed in as little as 10 weeks.- The curriculum includes both clinical and administrative skills—including phlebotomy, ECG lead placement, medical terminology and an externship in a real-world clinical setting.- Graduates gain foundational skills that align well with dialysis clinic responsibilities—such as patient care, monitoring vital signs, assisting with clinical procedures, documentation, infection control and working as part of a healthcare team.Meeting Hawaii’s Dialysis Workforce NeedAs demand grows for dialysis care in Hawaii, the workforce requirement for qualified technicians is increasing. HMC graduates fill this need efficiently, supported by their hands-on training and local employment connections. This alignment helps dialysis providers maintain high quality of care, continuity of service and reduced staffing disruptions.A Culture of Care Rooted in Hawaii HMC emphasizes not just technical training, but cultural competence and Hawaii-based care values. The institution stresses that its graduates understand the local environment, community needs and the spirit of mālama (caring) and kuleana (responsibility) to Hawaii’s diverse patient population.“Dialysis clinics across Hawaii rely on dedicated professionals who can step into patient-facing roles and provide not only technical excellence, but compassionate care within our island communities,” said Ashton Cudjoe, CEO & Founder of Hawaii Medical College. “We’re proud that our Advanced Nurse Aide/Patient Care Technician program is helping fill that gap by training clinicians who are ready to make a difference immediately upon graduation.”About Hawaii Medical CollegeOpened in May 2007, Hawaii Medical College is Hawaii’s largest and most successful accredited locally owned career institution. Hawaii Medical College provides a supportive and care-oriented learning environment for students. Its professional staff trains students to be successful in a variety of careers from medical assistants, medical billing and coding to office assistants, and nurse aides. The college provides support and guidance to students from varying backgrounds, working adults, recent high-school graduates, military spouses, and veterans. Each year the college reports program completions of between 200 – 400. The mission of Hawaii Medical College is to provide a supportive environment where staff and students develop the necessary talents to be successful in their chosen careers. For more information, visit hmi.edu.###

