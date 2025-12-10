Miami’s Providence Healthcare Services Named a 2025 GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch Honoree

PHS team with Russel Slappey from Nperspective Fractional CFO & Strategic Services

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Providence Healthcare Services (PHS) has been selected as one of the 50 Honorees for the 15th Annual GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch, a prestigious statewide award celebrating high-growth second-stage companies demonstrating exceptional performance, innovation, and economic impact.Chosen from over 500 nominations and 92 finalists, Providence Healthcare Services stands among a distinguished group of companies acknowledged for strong growth trajectories and meaningful contributions to their industries. This year’s honorees collectively demonstrated impressive economic performance, with a 96 percent increase in revenue and a 78 percent increase in employment between 2021 and 2024—reflecting the strength and resilience of Florida’s second-stage business community.“Our mission is rooted in caring for families at home — but our impact extends far beyond care delivery,” said Nercy Radcliffe, CEO and President of Providence Healthcare Services. “Our continued growth supports hundreds of local jobs, strengthens provider networks, and brings essential health services directly into South Florida communities. To be recognized by GrowFL is an honor that reflects both our economic contributions and our commitment to compassionate, clinical excellence that our team brings to every patient we serve. We are grateful to play a part in Florida’s economic momentum and to represent the home healthcare sector among this year’s honorees.”The GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch program uses a rigorous evaluation process that considers entrepreneurial leadership, innovation, community involvement, and growth potential. Honorees represent 17 counties across Florida and span a wide range of industries. Providence Healthcare Services is one of nine companies selected from South Florida, and the only home healthcare provider recognized.“The selection process this year was incredibly challenging, which speaks volumes about the quality and resilience of Florida’s second-stage businesses,” said Jeff Holder, Chairman of the GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch Committee, in the organization’s official announcement.Providence Healthcare Services was also recently recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s 300 best home health agencies out of more than 10,000 nationwide.This dual recognition—statewide by GrowFL and nationally by Newsweek—highlights Providence Healthcare Services’s continued commitment to elevating home healthcare standards, supporting workforce development, and expanding access to skilled, compassionate in-home care throughout Miami-Dade and Monroe Counties.About Providence: Founded in 2007, Providence Healthcare Services (PHS) is a privately owned and operated home health care agency proudly serving patients throughout Miami-Dade and Monroe Counties. Medicare and Medicaid certified, PHS provides exceptional clinical care with dignity, compassion, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. The agency has earned the Gold Seal of Approval from The Joint Commission and is a multi-year recipient of the HomeCare Elite Award. PHS was also recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Best Home Health Agencies 2026 and as a GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch Honoree. Guided by its mission to treat every patient like family, Providence delivers superior outcomes, outstanding service, and peace of mind to the communities it serves. Visit www.providencehhs.com for more information.About GrowFL: GrowFL is Florida’s premier organization dedicated to accelerating the success of second-stage companies. Using research-based tools, expert support, and a statewide network, GrowFL empowers high-growth businesses to overcome challenges and achieve long-term success. Learn more at growfl.com

