Dog on a Chair Portrait of Drew Lambert Duck Family at Texas State University

Turning a Hobby into a New Career.

BELFAST, ME, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Turning a Hobby into a New Career: Retired Educator Dr. Gary Springer Finds Global Success as a Photorealistic Artist , by Hana Shaklan.After concluding an accomplished 30+ year career at the University of Texas and Texas State University, retired educator Dr. Gary Springer has successfully transformed a lifelong interest in art into a flourishing second career that now spans private collectors around the world.Like many approaching retirement, Springer reflected on the dreams he held in his youth—dreams that were set aside in favor of the financial stability of a career in higher education. But once he stepped away from academia, he turned fully to the artistic talents he had quietly nurtured for decades.Springer’s work, grounded in photorealism , incorporates multiple photographs to create rich movement, depth, and vibrancy. His paintings regularly draw enthusiastic responses online and from collectors who commission him for both landscapes and highly personalized pet portraits.“I’ve been truly surprised by the response my work has generated,” Springer said. “But I also believe that my art resonates with people because I’ve spent a lot of time developing a very specific craft.”Springer’s artistic journey began early in life, but like many creatives, practical considerations led him toward a more conventional professional path. Throughout his decades as an educator, he kept drawing, painting, and experimenting with craft-work whenever time allowed. Retirement provided the opportunity to pursue painting full time—and the audience quickly followed. “I get multiple commissions a year,” he said. “When I started, I just wanted to cover the cost of paint supplies. I had no idea my art would grow into a business.”Although Springer’s personal passion leans toward landscapes, he notes that commissioned pet portraits have become one of the most meaningful aspects of his work. “I always love to do pet portraits,” he said, “because what I’m really embodying in the painting is the love the owner has for their pet.”Springer’s story reflects a growing trend: retirees reconnecting with early passions and turning them into viable, fulfilling second careers. His success demonstrates what becomes possible when creativity, skill, and opportunity meet.What could be better as a business than capturing love?________________________________________About Dr. Gary Springer:Dr. Gary Springer is a retired university instructor and photorealistic artist whose work is collected internationally. Based in San Marcos, Texas, Springer specializes in landscapes and commissioned pet portraits that highlight emotion, detail, and depth.Media Contact:Name: Gary SpringerWebsite : gary-springer.pixels.comWiki: https://wikitia.com/wiki/Gary_Springer Instagram : artistgaryspringer

Artist Gary Springer YouTube Video #1

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.