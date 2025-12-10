MADISON MAN SENTENCED FOR POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE METHAMPHETAMINE

TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA – Willie Frank Hicks, 42, of Madison, Florida, has been sentenced to a 10-year term of imprisonment for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The sentence was announced by John P. Heekin, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.

U.S. Attorney Heekin said: “Thanks to the excellent work of our state and federal law enforcement partners, my office has been able to deliver another successful prosecution that will keep this drug dealer off our streets. Meth has a devastating impact on the communities where it proliferates, but drug traffickers’ days are numbered in the Northern District of Florida as my office aggressively pursues prosecutions like these to keep our residents safe and our streets drug-free.”

Court documents reflect that on May 29, 2025, Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies on patrol conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle occupied by the defendant. During the traffic stop, the defendant attempted to flee the scene on foot and was subsequently apprehended by deputies. After being detained, the defendant was found in possession of approximately one kilogram of methamphetamine.

“Methamphetamine is the second most common substance found in people who die from a drug poisoning,” said Drug Enforcement Administration Miami Field Division Special Agent in Charge Deanne L. Reuter. “With meth, addiction is all but guaranteed. Our agents will not stop until distributors of this poison have been brought to justice.”

The case involved a joint investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and Florida Highway Patrol. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Eric K Mountin and James McCain.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America (https://www.justice.gov/dag/media/1393746/dl?inline ) a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime.

