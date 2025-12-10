DESTIN MAN CHARGED IN FEDERAL INDICTMENT FOR FRAUD AND AGGRAVATED IDENTITY THEFT

PENSACOLA, FLORIDA – Marcus Bernard Clark, 30, of Destin, Florida, was indicted by a federal grand jury charging him with fraud and related activity in connection with fifteen or more access devices and aggravated identity theft. John P. Heekin, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, announced the charges today.

Clark appeared in federal court for his arraignment before United States Magistrate Judge Hope Thai Cannon on December 2, 2025, in Pensacola, Florida. Jury trial is scheduled for January 20, 2026, before United States District Judge T. Kent Wetherell, II in Penscaola, Florida.

If convicted, Clark faces up to ten years imprisonment, with two years as a minimum mandatory sentence.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case. Assistant United States Attorney Jessica S. Etherton is prosecuting the case.

An indictment is merely an allegation by a grand jury that a defendant has committed a violation of federal criminal law and is not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent and entitled to a fair trial, during which it will be the government’s burden to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt at trial.

