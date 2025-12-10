Kyle Man Found Guilty of Assault Following Federal Jury Trial

RAPID CITY - United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a jury has convicted Oliver Brown Bull, age 37, of Kyle, South Dakota, of Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury following a 3-day jury trial in federal district court in Rapid City. The verdict was returned on December 4, 2025.

The charges carry a maximum penalty of ten years in custody and/or a $250,000 fine, three years of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.

Brown Bull was indicted by a federal grand jury in March 2025, for two counts of Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury and one count of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. At the conclusion of a federal jury trial, he was found guilty of assaulting one victim and not guilty of assaulting another victim.

On January 31, 2025, in the Pine Ridge Reservation, Brown Bull assaulted another man by pushing him to the ground and punching him multiple times in the face. Brown Bull then kicked the victim in the face. As a result, the victim suffered several injuries, including a broken eye socket, a laceration around his eye, two broken bones in his nose, and severe bruising. At the time of trial, the victim was still suffering from the assault, including continued pain and disfigurement.

This matter was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office because the Major Crimes Act, a federal statute, mandates that certain violent crimes alleged to have occurred in Indian country be prosecuted in Federal court as opposed to State court.

This case was investigated by the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division. Assistant U.S. Attorney Benjamin Schroeder prosecuted the case.

A presentence investigation was ordered, and a sentencing date will be set. In the interim, Brown Bull was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.