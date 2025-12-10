Aberdeen Man Sentenced to 25 Years in Federal Prison for Conspiring to Distribute Methamphetamine

SIOUX FALLS - United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced today that U.S. District Judge Charles B. Kornmann has sentenced an Aberdeen, South Dakota man convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance. The sentencing took place on December 4, 2025.

Calvin Taylor, 42, was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, fine, and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

Taylor was indicted for Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance by a federal grand jury in November 2024. He pleaded guilty on June 2, 2025.

In February 2024, Taylor began having packages of methamphetamine mailed to various addresses in Aberdeen and the surrounding area from a source of supply in California. Taylor then sold the drugs to other members of a conspiracy of which he was a member who distributed it in the Aberdeen area. Approximately 4.5 pounds of distributed methamphetamine was attributed to Taylor at sentencing.

This case was investigated by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, the Aberdeen Police Department, and the Drug Enforcement Administration. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Joyce prosecuted the case.

Taylor must self-report to the U.S. Marshals Service on or before December 26, 2025.