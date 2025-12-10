Best Option Restoration Supports Make-A-Wish Colorado Holiday Wish Store at Children’s Hospital Colorado

Best Option Restoration at the Holiday Wish Store Best Option Restoration Management

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Best Option Restoration proudly supported the Make-A-Wish Colorado Holiday Wish Store at Children’s Hospital Colorado, continuing its commitment to serving communities and creating meaningful impact beyond the job site. The annual event brings holiday joy, dignity, and a sense of normalcy to children facing critical illnesses during an especially challenging time of year.Now in its 30+ year history, the Make-A-Wish Colorado Holiday Wish Store is a temporary, donated “store” where children are invited to shop—free of charge—for gifts for themselves and their families. Stocked entirely through community sponsorships and donations, the store offers toys, books, and other meaningful gifts in a festive setting designed to create a magical holiday experience.What sets the Holiday Wish Store apart is its focus on independence and empowerment. Each child is paired with a volunteer who acts as a personal shopper and gift wrapper, allowing kids to thoughtfully select and wrap presents as surprises for their loved ones. Following the shopping experience, many children have the opportunity to meet beloved characters, including Disney Princesses, Star Wars heroes, and other iconic figures.Best Option Restoration’s involvement is made possible in part through the continued support of its founder, Nick-Anthony Zamucen, who has sponsored the Holiday Wish Store for the past four years, helping ensure the event remains a cherished tradition for families across Colorado.“Being part of this event is a powerful reminder of why community matters,” said Kyle Chiasson, President of Best Option Restoration. “These children are facing challenges no child should ever have to endure, yet the joy, strength, and generosity they show—especially as they shop for their loved ones—is incredibly humbling. We are honored to support Make-A-Wish Colorado and grateful for the opportunity to bring moments of happiness and joy to families during the holiday season.”Held at Children’s Hospital Colorado, the Holiday Wish Store serves hundreds of children each year and distributes thousands of gifts with the help of volunteers, sponsors, and donors. The event reflects the collective effort of the community to uplift families and create lasting memories during the holidays.Best Option Restoration extends its sincere appreciation to Lauren Beede and the entire Make-A-Wish Colorado team, along with the volunteers and supporters who make this meaningful event possible year after year.About Best Option RestorationBest Option Restoration is a nationally recognized restoration franchise system specializing in water, fire, mold, and storm damage restoration. With locations across the United States, Best Option Restoration is committed to restoring homes and supporting communities with a mission to leave the world better than they found it.

