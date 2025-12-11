Galen College of Nursing and Memorial Health Celebrate New Savannah Campus

Galen and Memorial Health leaders cut the ribbon at the new Savannah campus. Guests are treated to a simulation demonstration at Galen's Savannah campus. Galen students celebrate the campus opening.

Opening establishes Galen College's 23rd campus and first in the State of Georgia.

SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The future of healthcare in Georgia was celebrated today as Galen College of Nursing hosted a special grand opening event for its new Savannah campus . A proud affiliate of Memorial Health, the celebration marks the exciting launch of their shared mission to expand access to high-quality nursing education and directly address the critical nursing shortage in the region.Located at 500 Mosaic Circle in Pooler, Georgia, this new 67,000 square-foot facility represents Galen College of Nursing’s 23rd campus in the U.S. and its inaugural presence in the State of Georgia. The grand opening featured facility tours, hands-on simulation demonstrations, and culminated in an official ribbon-cutting ceremony with Galen College and Memorial Health leaders."The opening of our new Savannah campus is a truly momentous occasion, signifying Galen's deep commitment to addressing the critical need for highly skilled and compassionate nurses in Georgia," said Mark Vogt, CEO of Galen College of Nursing. "We are fully dedicated to providing students with the high-quality, focused nursing education and robust support needed to become confident, compassionate, and practice-ready nurses who will serve this vibrant community for years to come."The launch of the Savannah campus is particularly timely, as Georgia is projected to face one of the nation's most severe nursing shortages. According to the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), the state’s nursing deficit is anticipated to reach 21% by 2035, with fewer than 750 nurses per 100,000 residents.The new campus is a bold step by Memorial Health and Galen College of Nursing to help close this critical gap. The new facility is strategically housed under the same roof with all of Memorial Health’s Pooler services, including university physicians, primary care, and women’s care.“Memorial Health is excited to partner with Galen College of Nursing to bring a new nursing school to southeast Georgia,” said Brad Talbert, CEO of Memorial Health University Medical Center. “Together, Memorial Health, HCA Healthcare, and Galen College of Nursing are working to ensure that hospitals in the region have talented nurses who are well-trained and dedicated to the care and improvement of human life."As one of the nation’s largest nursing educators for more than 35 years, Galen College of Nursing is dedicated to offering exceptional support and programs emphasizing clinical-based, hands-on learning with advanced course content that prepares graduates for practice and a rewarding career in nursing.Galen’s Savannah campus offers a 2-year Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) program with four class starts throughout the year. Galen also offers online RN to BSN, MSN, and DNP programs for nurses aspiring to advance their education in support of career growth and development.Admissions appointments can be scheduled by calling (877) 223-7040 or visiting galencollege.edu About Memorial HealthMemorial Health has provided quality healthcare services since 1955, giving patients access to highly trained physicians and advanced technology. Our 711-bed hospital is one of the region’s leading acute care facilities, serving 35 counties in southeast Georgia and southern South Carolina. Located in Savannah, Georgia, we are a regional referral center for heart care, cancer care, trauma care, children’s care, high-risk pregnancies and high-risk newborn care. Our hospital includes the region's only Level 1 trauma center, the Memorial Health Dwaine & Cynthia Willett Children’s Hospital of Savannah, a primary and specialty care physician network and Consult-A-Nurse, our 24-hour call center. We also have a major medical education program that trains physicians in numerous specialties, and our campus is home to the Savannah Campus of Mercer University School of Medicine. And, in 2025, Memorial Health is celebrating its 70th anniversary.About Galen College of NursingFounded more than 35 years ago, Galen College of Nursing is one of the largest private nursing schools in the United States, with more than 44,000 graduates. With a focus solely on nursing education and a mission to expand access to nursing education, the College offers masters, baccalaureate and associate degree education and practical/vocational nursing (PN/VN) programs to more than 18,000 students on its 23 campuses in 12 states and online. Galen College of Nursing (Galen) is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) to award associate, baccalaureate, master’s, and doctorate degrees. Galen also may offer credentials such as certificates and diplomas at approved degree levels. For more information about Galen College of Nursing, visit galencollege.edu.

