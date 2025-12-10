A Taste of the North Festival Unveils Full Entertainment Lineup, Holiday Cocktails, and Beachside Activities

A Taste of the North Festival Spa Beach at the St. Pete Pier Sand Sculpting Contest

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Taste of the North Festival has announced its complete schedule of live music, professional sand sculpture demonstrations, and family-friendly holiday activities for its inaugural celebration on December 19-20, 2025, at Spa Beach Park at the St. Pete Pier. The two-day event brings together the beloved comfort foods and traditions of northern winters with Florida's iconic beachside setting, creating a one-of-a-kind "Christmas in Florida" experience that's family-friendly throughout with festive evening entertainment."We love bringing new events to the St. Pete area, especially during the holidays when our community truly comes together," said Patrick Green, Founder of Brewed Life Festivals. "A Taste of the North celebrates the season with an incredible lineup of local vendors, musicians, and businesses. From our specialty holiday cocktails and northern comfort foods to live music and beachside activities, there's something for everyone throughout the weekend. We're excited about the amazing talent we have performing, and the best part is that it's completely free and open to the entire community."The festival will showcase diverse musical talent across both days, with performances ranging from blues rock to high-energy country:Friday, December 19 (4 PM - 10 PM):- Displace (5:00 - 7:15 PM) - A saxophone-driven funk fusion ensemble- Spazmatics (8:00 - 10:00 PM) - Energetic 80s nerd-style cover party bandSaturday, December 20 (12 PM - 9 PM):- Trey Wanvig (12:45 - 2:00 PM) - Award-winning blues rock guitarist and vocalist- Mr. Whiskers (3:00 - 4:30 PM) - High-energy band guaranteed to put a smile on your face- Flo Raw (5:00 - 6:45 PM) - Florida's fastest-rising, high-energy family band- Crossfire Creek (7:30 - 9:00 PM) - High-energy Top 40 Country band from TampaA Taste of the North will feature professional sand sculptors from Sandtastic creating elaborate Christmas-themed masterpieces throughout the weekend. These skilled artists will transform the beach into a winter wonderland of sand art, demonstrating their craft live while guests watch the creative process unfold. The professional sculptures will complement the festival's Amateur Sand Sculpture Competition, where community teams can showcase their own holiday creativity.The festival offers a full day of activities and experiences for all ages. Family-friendly by day with beachside fun and holiday activities, the atmosphere transforms into festive evening celebration with specialty holiday cocktails, craft beers, and live entertainment.Event Highlights Include:- Photos with Santa in beachside holiday attire from 12-4pm on Saturday- Professional sand sculpture demonstrations by Sandtastic- Amateur Sand Sculpture Competition (free registration, pre-register by Dec 17)- Northern Comfort Foods from 15+ local vendors- Inflatable Kids Fun Zone with seasonal play activities- Christmas lights and festive decorations throughout the venue- Grinch Games featuring holiday games with mischievous Grinch cameos- Merry Mural Painting with artists creating festive holiday murals live- Winter cocktails and craft beer selections- Live music on multiple stages- Dog-friendly atmosphere- Charity Toy DriveNorth Pole VIP Experience ($39 Presale / $45 Day-of):- Access to exclusive Holiday Cocktail Competition with tastings and voting- Double-decker cocktail bar- Front-row stage seating for all performances- Premium lounge furniture- Exclusive cigar area- Executive restroom trailersA Taste of the North takes place rain or shine at one of St. Petersburg's most scenic waterfront locations, offering guests stunning views of the bay while celebrating the season. Spa Beach Park at the St. Pete Pier is located at 615 2nd Ave NE, St. Petersburg, FL 33701. Friday hours are 4 PM to 10 PM, and Saturday hours are 12 PM to 9 PM. General admission is free, while North Pole VIP tickets are $39 in advance or $45 day-of. The festival's hotel partner is the Hilton St. Petersburg Bayfront.For the complete entertainment schedule, vendor lineup, VIP ticket purchases, and Amateur Sand Sculpture Competition registration, visit www.atasteofthenorth.com or follow Brewed Life Festivals on Facebook.About A Taste of the North: A Taste of the North is a two-day holiday-themed food, drink, and music festival celebrating the flavors and traditions of northern cities in sunny St. Petersburg. Produced by Brewed Life Festivals, the event blends northern holiday charm with Florida's beachside culture, featuring comfort foods, craft cocktails, live entertainment, professional and amateur sand sculpture competitions, and family-friendly activities. Learn more at www.atasteofthenorth.com

A Taste of the North

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.