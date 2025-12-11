Schneider Industries to Auction Surplus Assets of Shuttered Denver Microbrewery and Restaurant

(Lot 91A) Complete NSI Newlands 20 BBL Brewhouse System (Lot 104A) NSI Newlands 2-BBL Pilot Brewhouse (4 Vessel), Year 2016 (Lot 204) Wild Goose Canner, Model# GOSLING (Lot 178) Alfa Laval Brew 80 Centrifugal Separating System Schneider Industries Logo

Brewpub Facility in Denver, CO Closed and Scheduled to Auction Dec. 17th.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Schneider Industries , Inc. is set to auction over 350 surplus assets at a shuttered brewpub facility in Denver, CO. The auction is currently live and scheduled to close on December 17th at 10:30 AM Central. Featured items include:• Complete NSI Newlands 20 BBL 4 Vessel Brewhouse• NSI Newlands 2-BBL Pilot Brewhouse (4 Vessel), Year 2016• Alfa Laval Brew 80 Centrifugal Separating System• Goodnature Flash Pasteurizer, Model# CBP 600• NSI Newlands Yeast Propagator, Model# YPS240S• Wild Goose Canner, Model# GOSLING• NSI Newlands Fermentation Tank, Model# UT-40B• NSI Newlands Dry Hopping Tank, Model# FCT-2HL• Siemens Switchboard, Cat# 3005831906-030010-01• Restaurant & Kitchen Equipment, Furniture and Fixtures• And Much More!!Schneider Industries has been helping corporations manage surplus assets and liquidate inventory for over 30 years. Companies like Emerson Electric, The Ferrero Group, The Boeing Company, and Hain Celestial depend on Schneider Industries to liquidate factory equipment, reduce their unused commercial & industrial inventory, and turn real estate properties into liquid assets.Schneider Industries provides acquisition and disposition services for all sectors of the manufacturing and processing industries from Hi-Tech to agriculture. No project is out of the realm for Schneider Industries’ vast industry knowledge.Schneider Industries was founded in 1993 by Bruce Schneider with the goal of assisting corporations in managing their surplus assets, including equipment and real estate. Schneider specializes in maximizing the value of corporations’ surplus and idle equipment by creating individual strategic plans to reach end users thus maximizing value, all the while providing these services in a controlled, secure, and safe environment. Schneider Industries provides a complete program of turnkey services including restoration, construction and demolition services, and warehouse and asset management.Over the years, Schneider Industries has grown to become one of the most recognized companies in its industry. Their personnel and work ethics combine experience, integrity, transparency, professionalism, creativity, and commitment. These features have helped to make SI the number one choice to manage surplus assets for over a thousand companies such as General Mills, Anheuser-Busch, Kraft Foods, Grupo Herdez, and Emerson Electric, to name a few.What can Schneider do for you? Reach out today!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.