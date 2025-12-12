OMTEC Conference Opens Registration and Announces New Advisory Board Members

For two decades, OMTEC has been the orthopedic community’s essential event for elevating product development, manufacturing performance and supply chain resilience. OMTEC gives OEMs direct access to 215+ exhibiting suppliers —making it faster and easier to advance your initiatives with clarity and confidence. Solution-driven education, complemented by a robust and diverse group of orthopedic suppliers, allows new partnerships to blossom while providing crucial airtime for business-critical topics.

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ORTHOWORLDInc. is excited to announce that registration is now open for the 2026 OMTEC Conference , the Orthopaedic Manufacturing & Technology Exposition and Conference, entering its 20th year. Over the past two decades, OMTEC has established itself as the only conference exclusively dedicated to the orthopedic manufacturing community by educating, connecting and empowering the people who build orthopedic products.Today, OMTEC stands as the industry’s most important annual forum for R&D groups, sourcing teams and executive leadership from OEM and supplier companies. The event’s value lies in delivering a concentrated environment where OEM decision-makers can meet suppliers, discover new partners and evaluate the latest advancements in manufacturing, packaging, sterilization and surface-treatment technologies — all under one roof. OMTEC 2026, taking place June 9–11, will feature more than 215 exhibitors from over a dozen countries, offering attendees unparalleled access to global supplier capabilities and industry innovation.But beyond the exhibit hall and technology showcases, a central strength of OMTEC is its guiding leadership — the OEM and Exhibitor Advisory Boards — whose insight helps shape the agenda and overall experience. As complexity grows across orthopedic device commercialization, these boards help ensure OMTEC stays aligned with real-world needs.Celebrating New Advisory Leadership for 2026We are excited to welcome several new members while also honoring the dedicated leaders who continue to serve, ensuring continuity, depth of knowledge and a strong vision for OMTEC’s future.Newly appointed OEM Advisory Board members:• Justin Coppes, Senior Group Manager, R&D — Johnson & Johnson MedTech• Julien Prevost, Director of R&D — Medtronic• Bobby Nandi, Vice President of Operations — OrthAlign• Mark Morrison, Research Director — Smith+Nephew• Gracey Prater Forrester, Global Category Manager — Smith+Nephew• Jennifer Moore, Senior Principal Engineer — VB Spine• John Manning, Director of Sourcing — Zimmer Biomet“OMTEC has long been a cornerstone for advancing innovation, quality, and collaboration in orthopedic product development. I’m honored to join the Advisory Board and contribute to its mission of strengthening education, commercialization strategy, and technical excellence across our industry. As an engineer and R&D leader, I’m passionate about elevating conversations around mentorship, cross-functional teamwork, and engineering excellence.” – Jennifer Moore, Senior Principal Engineer, VB SpineContinuing OEM Advisory Board members include:Lance Provance and Jeremy Townsend (Senior Supply Chain Managers, Arthrex); Benjamin Rennie (Director of Supply Chain, Choice Spine); Ryan Belaney (President/CEO, Phoenix Kinetics); Tom Norman (Chief Operations Officer, Skeletal Dynamics); Kenneth Trimmer (Senior Director, Engineering Standards, Stryker); Eric Lucas, Ph.D. (Global VP R&D, ulrich Medical USA); Ron Walters (Associate Director Sourcing – NPI, Zimmer Biomet).This blend of new and returning leadership ensures that OMTEC’s OEM Advisory Board reflects a broad and balanced range of professional expertise and industry representation. Collectively, their perspectives will shape OMTEC education sessions, exhibitor selection and networking events to address evolving industry challenges.To ensure suppliers’ needs are equally well represented, the Exhibitor Advisory Board is welcoming new leaders to its ranks.New members include:• Arden Hadwin, CEO — Komet Medical USA• Francesco Bucciotti, Head Global Business & Business Development — Lincotek Medical• Jenn Goff, Chief Commercial Officer — Packaging Compliance Labs• Erin House, Marketing Manager — Orchid Orthopedic Solutions“OMTEC has become a special event that generates enthusiasm throughout our industry. Our team truly values the connections and innovations shared at the event. I am honored to be a new member of the advisory board alongside my fellow industry leaders from the OEM and supplier sides of this market. I encourage all of those considering participating in the 2026 OMTEC event to do so as this is the perfect opportunity to collaborate with and learn from the best in the business.” Arden Hadwin, CEO, Komet Medical USAContinuing exhibitors on the board:Ben Thompson (Chief Commercial Officer, Avalign Technologies), Willy Beach (VP of Sales and Marketing, Life Science Outsourcing), Jodie Gilmore (Chief Marketing Officer, Elos Medtech), Trisha Mowry (Chief Executive Officer, Metal Craft and Riverside Machine & Engineering), Tom Williams (General Manager, Millstone Medical Outsourcing), Greg Hall (Director of International Sales, Paragon Medical).The Exhibitor Board’s role is to critique and guide the exhibitor experience — from pre-show logistics to onsite execution and post-event follow-up — to ensure that exhibitors and OEM attendees alike derive maximum value from OMTEC. This balance between OEM demand and supplier capability is a core strength of OMTEC’s design.Looking Ahead to the 2026 OMTEC ConferenceAs OMTEC celebrates 20 years, this refreshed leadership lineup signals a renewed commitment to advancing the orthopedic manufacturing community together. Whether you are an OEM, supplier, contract manufacturer or materials provider, the 2026 OMTEC Conference (June 9–11) is poised to offer high-value networking, strategic insights and opportunities for collaboration. Registration is officially open . With strong OEM and Exhibitor Advisory Boards steering the show, and over 215 global exhibitors participating, the 2026 OMTEC Conference is poised to be a milestone event for the orthopedic industry.

