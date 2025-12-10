GoQik.com Launches AI-Powered Real Estate Marketplace to Revolutionize Property Marketing and Management

GoQik.com - Real Estate Marketplace GoQik Logo

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GoQik.com, a cutting-edge PropTech company, today announced the official launch of its comprehensive AI-powered Real Estate Marketplace and property portal. Designed to empower every stakeholder in the real estate industry—including property owners, landlords, estate agents, property managers, buyers, sellers, and service providers - GoQik provides a single, integrated, cloud-based platform to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and maximize return on investment (ROI).The new platform leverages advanced Artificial Intelligence and deep learning technologies to simplify and automate complex tasks, setting a new standard for property management software and online property marketing.Empowering the Real Estate Ecosystem with AIGoQik.com addresses the long-standing challenges of property marketing and management by offering a suite of AI-driven tools in one seamless interface. Key features of the GoQik Real Estate Marketplace include:• AI-Powered Property Marketing: Users can effortlessly list properties (residential and commercial, 'To Let' or 'For Sale') with enhanced visibility. The platform offers affordable listing options and even allows property owners to list up to three properties for free, attracting potential tenants and buyers quickly.• Proactive Property Management: GoQik’s platform facilitates efficient, proactive, and preventive property management. It features automated Alerts and Reminders for critical tasks such as insurance expiry, boiler/heating servicing, EICR (Electrical Installation Condition Report) and EPC (Energy Performance Certificate) renewals, helping users stay legally compliant and minimize unplanned costs.• Simple Accounting Module: The platform includes a fully functional bookkeeping and property accounting system. The innovative AI-Powered Transaction Wizard uses deep learning to categorize financial transactions accurately, making it easy to raise invoices, track rental earnings, and monitor overall property portfolio performance, yield, and ROI.• Centralized Stakeholder Hub: GoQik is designed as a centralized hub, allowing landlords and estate agents to manage service providers, property managers, and rate preferred service providers confidentially, ensuring a streamlined workflow for maintenance and repairs."Our mission at GoQik is to bring the benefits of modern technology to all the players in real estate sector in a cost-effective manner," said D. Kadikar, Founder of GoQik.com. "Having experienced the complexities of managing property portfolios first-hand, we built GoQik to be the most comprehensive, easy-to-use, and affordable PropTech platform. By integrating AI across marketing, management, and accounting, we empower users to save time, reduce vacant periods, and focus on portfolio growth."GoQik.com invites all stakeholders to experience the future of owning and managing real estate. New clients, including the estate agents can take advantage of special introductory offers, including Free Listings for up to 10 properties for first 12 months. Visit https://goqik.com/register today to list your first property today.------About GoQik.comGoQik.com is a leading PropTech company founded by experienced property owners and managers. Dedicated to revolutionizing the real estate industry, GoQik provides a comprehensive, AI-powered, cloud-based Real Estate Marketplace that simplifies property marketing, management, and accounting for a global audience of property investors and professionals.

