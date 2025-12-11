Final Weeks to Experience SkyPark at Santa’s Village’s 70th Christmas Celebration
Don’t miss your chance to visit this one-of-a-kind holiday destination before the season ends January 4.
Located near Lake Arrowhead in the San Bernardino Mountains, SkyPark combines the nostalgia of the original 1955 Santa’s Village with a full lineup of outdoor adventure attractions, immersive holiday experiences, and family-friendly entertainment.
Seasonal Highlights Include:
• Santa’s House – Meet Santa Claus and take home a keepsake photo.
• Adventure Attractions – Rock climbing walls, zip line, pedal cars, and the B-Rail, a suspended monorail bike that soars above the village.
• Northwoods Characters & Live Shows – Appearances from Arrow, Princess Evergreen, Wacko the Magician, and more.
• Silver Bells Arena – Glide under the stars on the outdoor ice rink.
• Holiday Dining & Shopping – Seasonal treats, warm drinks, and artisan gifts.
The park is beautifully lit with festive décor and holiday music throughout, creating an immersive Christmas wonderland across its alpine village setting. Attractions and entertainment are included with general admission.
🎟️ Tickets and event details are available at www.skyparksantasvillage.com
Advance reservations are recommended.
Brad Lofland
SkyPark at Santa's Village
