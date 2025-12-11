Final Weeks to Experience SkyPark at Santa’s Village’s 70th Christmas Celebration

Gumdrop the elf welcomes guests. "All aboard" the Northwoods Express! Glide across the outdoor ice rink at the Silver Bells Arena.

Don’t miss your chance to visit this one-of-a-kind holiday destination before the season ends January 4.

These final days of the season are some of the most magical. The lights, the music, the smiles on guests’ faces — it’s what we’ve loved sharing since re-opening the historic Santa's Village property.” — Bill Johnson, owner

LAKE ARROWHEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- There’s still time to make magical memories this holiday season. SkyPark at Santa’s Village is celebrating its 70th anniversary Christmas celebration — but only through January 4, 2026. Guests have just a few more weeks to visit the historic mountain theme park and enjoy a holiday experience unlike any other in Southern California.Located near Lake Arrowhead in the San Bernardino Mountains, SkyPark combines the nostalgia of the original 1955 Santa’s Village with a full lineup of outdoor adventure attractions, immersive holiday experiences, and family-friendly entertainment.Seasonal Highlights Include:• Santa’s House – Meet Santa Claus and take home a keepsake photo. Adventure Attractions – Rock climbing walls, zip line, pedal cars, and the B-Rail, a suspended monorail bike that soars above the village. Northwoods Characters & Live Shows – Appearances from Arrow, Princess Evergreen, Wacko the Magician, and more.• Silver Bells Arena – Glide under the stars on the outdoor ice rink.• Holiday Dining & Shopping – Seasonal treats, warm drinks, and artisan gifts.The park is beautifully lit with festive décor and holiday music throughout, creating an immersive Christmas wonderland across its alpine village setting. Attractions and entertainment are included with general admission.🎟️ Tickets and event details are available at www.skyparksantasvillage.com Advance reservations are recommended.

