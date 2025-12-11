Friends of Homeless Animals Receives PEDIGREE Foundation Grant to Support Pet Adoption Programs

FOHA receives a PEDIGREE Foundation grant to expand its behavior program and training tools, improving outcomes for dogs with behavioral needs.

We are grateful for the PEDIGREE Foundation’s continued belief in our work. This next phase of support allows us to scale (and make) measurable differences for our dogs who need more support.” — Alison Maurhoff, Executive Director of FOHA

ALDIE, VA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- of Homeless Animals ( FOHA ), a no-kill animal shelter operating on a 40-acre property in Aldie, Virginia, has received renewed funding from the PEDIGREE Foundation to expand a behavior program that has already trained over 50% of its dog walkers in advanced behavioral support techniques. The grant will support the next phase of FOHA’s comprehensive dog behavior and training program and expand the innovative volunteer tools that help dogs with behavioral challenges find – and remain in – permanent homes.“We are incredibly grateful for the PEDIGREE Foundation’s continued belief in our work,” said Alison Maurhoff, Executive Director of FOHA. “This next phase of support allows us to scale the systems, training, and technology that are already making measurable differences for our dogs – especially those who need more time, structure, or behavior support before adoption.”Advancing FOHA’s Behavior & Training ProgramFOHA has partnered with Positive Dog Solutions behavioral therapists to develop the training curriculum and support program implementation.The program is built on early intervention, individualized plans, and consistent volunteer and staff engagement. Every dog entering FOHA receives a full behavioral and medical evaluation, enabling the team to identify training needs early and prevent the escalation of fear, anxiety, or stress behaviors that often prolong shelter stays.The renewed PEDIGREE Foundation grant will help FOHA continue modernizing its volunteer training model. FOHA is transitioning from a broad, level-based system to a more targeted curriculum that teaches volunteers how to confidently and safely support dogs with specific behavioral needs, including leash reactivity, strong pulling, jumpy or mouthy behavior, and extreme shyness. Volunteers who complete the full series will qualify as “senior volunteers” able to work with FOHA’s more complex dogs, ensuring every dog receives appropriate, consistent support.Enhancing FOHA’s Mobile Training AppThe PEDIGREE Foundation’s 2024 grant enabled FOHA to build a mobile app that places a dog’s training plan, progress notes, and best-practice guidance directly in volunteers’ hands. This latest round of funding will help FOHA elevate the app into a fully featured training and communication tool.Planned enhancements include:> Integrated volunteer training modules, allowing volunteers and fosters to complete coursework at their own pace before in-person training.> “Ask the Trainer” and “Ask the Medical Team” features to streamline communication and ensure dogs receive timely support and assessments.> A staff portal allowing caregivers to log observations that automatically notify behavior or medical teams when follow-up is needed.> Website integration, making it easier to publish volunteer-captured photos and videos to dog profiles to support adoptions.“These enhancements mean more consistency, more communication, and more confidence, all of which translate into better outcomes for dogs,” Maurhoff said. “Our volunteers and fosters are essential to our mission, and this technology puts the tools they need right at their fingertips.”Supporting Fosters & Increasing Adoption SuccessFOHA’s foster network is a critical component of its behavior program, offering dogs personalized attention and structured environments that can accelerate progress. The new online modules and mobile tools will provide fosters with immediate, accessible guidance tailored to each dog’s needs. Fosters will also have improved reporting options, helping FOHA track progress and share meaningful updates with potential adopters.These supports help shorten the time to adoption – particularly for dogs with moderate to complex behavior needs – and ensure better transitions into permanent homes.Measurable Impact for Dogs and VolunteersThe expanded program is expected to reach approximately 300 dogs through customized behavior and training support. FOHA anticipates that at least 250 of those dogs will be adopted within a year, with significantly shorter shelter stays for dogs who previously required extended time to find an appropriate match.The grant will also enable FOHA to train more than 100 volunteers using self-paced online tools and targeted in-person instruction. By reducing administrative tasks and improving training consistency, FOHA expects to see more volunteers advancing to senior-level skills and more dogs receiving weekly training sessions.These improvements directly support FOHA’s commitment to reducing returns, improving adoptive matches, and giving every dog – including seniors, dogs with past trauma, and dogs who simply need some polishing – a true second chance.A Model for Shelter Behavior ProgramsFOHA’s approach integrates expert guidance, volunteer development, individualized dog behavior plans, and supportive technology into a cohesive system not typically found in shelters of its size. With the continued support of the PEDIGREE Foundation, FOHA aims not only to strengthen its own program, but to eventually share tools and learnings with other shelters looking to enhance their behavior and enrichment programs.This project has been supported by a grant from PEDIGREE Foundation.About Friends of Homeless AnimalsFriends of Homeless Animals (FOHA) is a no-kill animal shelter located near Aldie, Va. The facility operates on 40 acres and has rescued or rehomed over 18,000 cats and dogs, including senior animals, dogs with medical needs, and dogs rescued from shelters that have not achieved no-kill status. The organization operates 365 days a year with dedicated staff and volunteers committed to finding forever homes for every animal in their care. Learn more at www.foha.org About PEDIGREE FoundationWe believe every dog deserves a loving, forever home. PEDIGREE Foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization working to help end pet homelessness. Nearly 3 million dogs end up in shelters and rescues every year, and nearly half never find a home. The foundation was established in 2008 by Mars Petcare, maker of PEDIGREEfood for dogs, to help increase dog adoption rates. We’ve awarded more than 6,400 grants and over $15.3 million to U.S. and Canadian shelters and rescues that help dogs in need. Since launching our Canadian grant program in 2022, we have provided more than $465,000 CAD to local shelters and rescues and Disaster Relief Grants across Canada. At PEDIGREE Foundation, we're working toward a day when all dogs are safe, secure, cared for, fed well and loved. See how you can help at PedigreeFoundation.org.

