Ethos Business Strategies, Inc Announces AI Consultant Abby Jadali as COO and Lead Expert in AI Implementation

MOORPARK, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ethos Business Strategies, an emerging AI consultancy helping entrepreneurs and small businesses integrate practical, ethical artificial intelligence solutions, today announced the appointment of Abby Jadali as Chief Operating Officer and Lead AI Strategy Expert.

As AI becomes essential for business growth, many small and mid-sized companies struggle to navigate new tools, workflows, and best practices. Ethos Business Strategies addresses this gap by providing clear, accessible guidance on AI adoption without unnecessary complexity or technical overwhelm.

“AI should simplify business, not intimidate it,” said Abby Jadali, COO of Ethos Business Strategies. “Our goal is to empower entrepreneurs with practical, ethical, and sustainable AI strategies that enhance workflows, creativity, and decision-making.”

In her new role, Jadali leads the consultancy’s AI audits, operational workflow design, and custom prompt engineering systems. She is recognized for her human-first approach, emphasizing that AI should support, not replace, the unique expertise small-business owners bring to their industries.

Ethos Business Strategies currently provides:

Custom AI workflows and automation

Advanced prompt engineering systems

AI training for teams and organizations

Ethical AI implementation guidance

Content creation optimization using AI

Jadali’s leadership reinforces the company’s mission to make AI accessible for business owners who want growth, efficiency, and clarity without needing a technical background.

For more information about Ethos Business Strategies or to book a consultation with Abby Jadali, visit https://www.ethosbusinessstrategies.com/

Short Bio:

Abby Jadali is the COO and Lead AI Strategy Expert at Ethos Business Strategies, specializing in prompt engineering, workflow automation, and accessible AI training for businesses.

About Ethos Business Strategies

Ethos Business Strategies is an AI consultancy dedicated to helping entrepreneurs and small businesses implement practical, ethical, and effective AI solutions. Through customized workflows, prompt systems, and hands-on AI training, Ethos focuses on empowering business owners to work smarter, scale efficiently, and leverage technology with confidence.

About Abby Jadali

Abby Jadali is an AI strategist and operations leader known for translating complex AI concepts into simple, actionable strategies for business owners. She holds a BA in Rhetoric and a Certificate in AI-Assisted Consulting from the AI Assisted Academy, bringing together deep communication expertise and advanced AI proficiency. With extensive experience in prompt engineering, workflow automation, and ethical AI integration, Abby leads client strategy and implementation at Ethos Business Strategies. Her work centers on making AI accessible, empowering, and aligned with human creativity and values.

