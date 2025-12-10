ASEA Appoints Industry Veteran Tai Tolman as Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Global Growth

Tai Tolman, Chief Revenue Officer, ASEA Global

Intentional, field-first leadership to support ASEA’s next-generation expansion

The opportunity is to simplify the path to success and support anyone who comes here to build [and] move forward. That’s what's exciting—helping more people win, wherever they are in their journey.” — Tai Tolman, Chief Revenue Officer, ASEA Global

PLEASANT GROVE, UT, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ASEA , the global leader in redox-based wellness innovation and entrepreneurial opportunity, recently announced the appointment of Tai Tolman as Chief Revenue Officer. In this role, Tolman will oversee ASEA’s global sales organization and lead the company’s commercial strategy as it enters its next generation of growth.Tolman is known for building scalable, intentional sales systems and strengthening corporate–field partnership. His experience includes high-impact leadership roles at Melaleuca and Young Living, where he helped drive sustained sales performance across multiple regions.“As a 15-year company with a legacy vision and a strong foundation in science, culture, product innovation and overall experience, ASEA is well positioned for our next phase of growth and development,” said Jarom Webb , CEO of ASEA Global. “Our focus now is aligning strategy and execution in a way that helps our Associates build with clarity and confidence. Tai brings the experience, the heart and the leadership discipline to ensure we deliver that focus worldwide.”Tolman will oversee leadership development, strategic sales programs and global field support—key functions that elevate ASEA’s ability to deliver a next-generation Associate experience.“ASEA has developed all the right strategic ingredients,” said Tolman. “The opportunity now is to simplify the path to success and support anyone who comes here to build with the tools and partnership they need to move forward. That’s what excites me—helping more people win, wherever they are in their journey.”A strategic investment in sustainable expansionASEA has continued to make targeted executive and strategic investments over the last year to usher in a new era of growth. Bringing Tolman into this role underscores the company’s long-term commitment to:• Enhance support for Associates at all stages of the business• Fully align corporate strategy and field execution• Create a global growth engine that powers potential at every level“With Tai’s leadership, we’re ensuring every Associate has the structure and support they need to thrive,” Webb added. “We are about unlocking full potential of people across the world—and welcoming the next generation of leaders who will define our future.”Momentum built for 2025 and beyondTolman arrives at a pivotal moment, as ASEA works to advance the systems and support that will define the company’s next evolution—empowering its entrepreneurial community worldwide while advancing the company’s mission to improve lives and be a force for good in the world.“In a moment when many companies are chasing short-term trends, we’re doubling down on what has always set ASEA apart—intentional leadership, meaningful partnership, and the long-term strength of our model,” said Webb. “ASEA is entering a powerful next chapter. The field is energized, the timing is right, and we’re building systems that help people win. That’s what this is all about.”***ABOUT ASEAASEA, a global leader in redox technology, is pioneering cellular health products through a principles-based, direct-selling business model. ASEA offers first-to-market revolutionary redox signaling molecule products, helping your cells work together as they’re meant to do. Our redox technology supports the body’s natural cellular renewal and communication and signals the regulation of genetic pathways. ASEA redox products power the potential of your cells, body, and life to help you feel your best.* Founded in 2010, ASEA currently operates in 34 international markets. For more information about ASEAproducts or the accompanying business opportunity, visit aseaglobal.com. ASEA: We power potential™*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.For media inquiries or further information, please contact:Robb Bruce / ASEA Corporate / Marketing department1488 West Pleasant View DrivePleasant Grove, Utah 84062rbruce@aseaglobal.com

