Refractive Solutions Announces Launch of Refractive Index Liquids and Immersion Oils

BRANCHBURG, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Refractive Solutions™ LLC announced the launch of its initial product portfolio of precision refractive index liquids and immersion oils designed for use in microscopy, optical testing, materials analysis, and laboratory calibration workflows.The company’s products are engineered to provide stable refractive index performance, controlled viscosity, and characterized temperature behavior to support reproducible optical measurements under practical laboratory conditions. Refractive Solutions™ reports refractive index values at defined reference temperatures, with accompanying batch-specific certification.Refractive index liquids are offered across a broad optical range suitable for calibration, mineral identification, and imaging applications. The initial lineup includes liquids spanning refractive index values commonly used in optical laboratories, with availability in standardized increments and defined temperature conditions. Immersion oils are formulated to support manual and automated microscopy, with attention to clarity, flow characteristics, and compatibility with modern imaging systems.Each production batch is accompanied by a Certificate of Calibration (CoC) documenting measured refractive index values, temperature-corrected data, and viscosity information. Additional optical and physical properties, including density and compatibility guidance, are provided to assist laboratories in aligning materials with specific instruments and workflows.The company states that product development emphasizes traceability and documentation practices aligned with recognized industry standards. Refractive Solutions™ references applicable international guidance, including ISO 8036-1 for immersion oils used in optical microscopy, in shaping its formulation and verification approach.“Reliable refractive index data depends on both formulation stability and transparent documentation,” said Thallys Goncalves, founder of Refractive Solutions™ LLC. “Our focus is on providing materials with clearly defined optical properties and batch-level certification so laboratories can achieve consistent, repeatable results.”Refractive Solutions™ LLC is based in the United States and develops refractive index liquids and immersion oils intended for use in research, industrial, and forensic laboratory settings. Additional technical information, product documentation, and availability details are accessible through the company’s website . Initial product shipments are expected to begin in early 2026.About Refractive Solutions™ LLCRefractive Solutions™ LLC develops and supplies refractive index liquids and immersion oils for microscopy, optical calibration, and materials analysis. The company focuses on controlled optical performance, temperature characterization, and batch-level traceability to support reproducible measurements across laboratory and production environments.For more information, visit www.refractivesolutions.com

