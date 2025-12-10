OMG Studios Innovation Lab FREE Celebration Concert This Saturday at Sabathani Community Center

Innovation Lab 2025 Cohort Mid-Year Performance

Witness the musical genius of Twin Cities youth as they debut original works created in OMG Studios’ year-long Innovation Lab cohort

My role is simply to guide them, to pour into them the wisdom that was poured into me. They are the future, and they are eager for music development.” — Jevetta Steele

SAINT PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The beloved community is invited to the OMG Studios Innovation Lab Year-End Celebration Concert in partnership with Minnesota Humanities Center (MHC) and Sabathani Community Center, taking place Saturday, December 13, 2025, at 7:00pm at Sabathani Community Center in Minneapolis. Doors open at 6:00pm. Admission is free with registration.The concert features powerful new music written and performed by youth in OMG Studios’ Innovation Lab, a year-long arts, music, and culture development program designed to cultivate creative excellence and cultural sustainability.Innovation Lab is the flagship youth development initiative of OMG Studios, housed in their state-of-the-art production campus in Saint Paul’s Creative Enterprise Zone. Participants are selected based on personal commitment and must complete an intensive curriculum consisting of:• 48 sessions of workshops, courses, events, and immersive arts experiences• Training in music, literature, storytelling, and visual art• Mentorship from esteemed Twin Cities musicians, artists, engineers, and entertainment professionals• 12 sessions of community service, reinforcing compassion, responsibility, and the principle of taking care of one anotherFounder & CEO Monique Linder explains:“Our cultural sustainability promise keeps us grounded in the work we do in community. Music and art are essential to human survival and development. We are driven by our love for humanity and a desire to empower, nurture and improve the health and wellness of youth and families in under-invested communities.”Sustaining Free Arts Programming for Minnesota YouthOMG Studios relies on public and community support to provide the Innovation Lab free of charge to youth and families. “In 2026, the Minnesota Humanities Center stepped forward at a time when DEI budgets were disappearing all around us,” said Linder.“It was painful to think we might lose a program that means so much to young people. MHC’s support made Innovation Lab possible.”Preparing Young Artists for the Realities of the Music IndustryIn addition to artistic development, Innovation Lab teaches youth about the business of music—including the systemic greed, exploitation, and manipulation that persist in the industry. The curriculum develops• Critical thinking• Performance Technique• Media and contract literacy• Self-love and grounding• Awareness of positive influences• The ability to navigate fame, pressure, and predatory systemsMentorship from Legendary Twin Cities ArtistsRenowned vocalist Jevetta Steele, of the iconic Steeles Family, has mentored Innovation Lab youth for the past two years. Ms. Steele was quoted as saying, “Every time I walk into Innovation Lab at OMG Studios, I feel the energy and light coming from the youth. My role is simply to guide them, to pour into them the wisdom that was poured into me. They are the future, and they are eager for music development.”Acclaimed vocalist, actress, and composer Thomasina Petrus not only mentors the youth, but has been a creative force behind the music of OMG Studios’ Juneteenth Reckoning With Slavery film series for the past three years. “Music is freedom, and these young artists are stepping boldly into their freedom. Their honesty, their curiosity, and their courage remind me why storytelling matters. They are becoming the griots of their generation. We are witnessing their development and discovery as they become new voices intersecting music, art and culture in community”, explained Thomasina Petrus.Event DetailsWhat: OMG Studios Innovation Lab Year-End Celebration ConcertWhen: Saturday, December 13, 2025 |Doors: 6:00pm | Concert: 7:00pmWhere: Sabathani Community Center 310 E. 38th St., Minneapolis, MN 55409Cost: FREE (Registration required)

