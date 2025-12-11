Care to Stay Home Recognized as a 2026 Caring Super Star in Spokane

Being recognized as a Caring Super Star reflects our team’s dedication to bringing respect, comfort, and meaningful support to every senior and family we serve at home.” — Rob Fraser, owner of Care to Stay Home

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Care to Stay Home has been honored as a 2026 Caring Super Star, a prestigious recognition celebrating exceptional service in senior care. This distinction reflects the agency’s consistent commitment to high-quality, compassionate care for seniors in Spokane and surrounding communities. Under the leadership of owner Rob Fraser, the organization has earned this recognition multiple times, highlighting its dedication to both clients and their families.

Caring.com, a leading online resource for senior care information and reviews, presents Caring Stars and Caring Super Stars awards. Agencies considered for this honor must meet rigorous criteria based on consumer ratings, publicly available reviews, and agency responses. The Super Stars designation is reserved for agencies that have received the Caring Stars award for three or more consecutive years, signifying a sustained record of excellence.

Commitment to Compassionate Senior Care

Care to Stay Home has built a reputation for going beyond basic caregiving. Its team of trained professionals assists seniors with daily activities, personal care, companionship, and other supportive services, fostering independence and a higher quality of life. Recognition from Caring.com underscores the positive experiences of families who have shared feedback on the agency’s profile, praising its reliability, kindness, and responsiveness.

In Spokane and surrounding communities, seniors and their families rely on Care to Stay Home not only for practical support but also for the human connection that makes each day meaningful. Caregivers focus on building trusting relationships, engaging clients in activities they enjoy, and providing reassurance that every person’s unique needs and preferences are respected.

A Record of Excellence

We are proud to have been chosen as a Caring Super Star of 2026. The Caring Super Stars award recognizes agencies that have consistently delivered service excellence.

This honor not only celebrates the agency’s dedication but also highlights its role in the broader senior care community. Recognition in local and national media, inclusion in search results, and visibility within senior care directories help families discover trusted providers like Care to Stay Home. The award also benefits staff by supporting recruitment and retention and by highlighting the agency as a leader in compassionate care.

About Care to Stay Home

Care to Stay Home is a locally owned home care provider with 17 years of experience supporting seniors throughout Spokane and surrounding Northern Washington communities. Led by Rob Fraser, the agency offers in-home support designed to help seniors live comfortably, safely, and with dignity. Its team of caregivers focuses on meaningful engagement, daily living assistance, and companionship, fostering independence while providing peace of mind to families.

Families seeking reliable, compassionate in-home care services in Spokane and surrounding cities are encouraged to visit the agency’s Caring.com profile or contact Care to Stay Home directly to learn more about available support and programs.

