Gaiea Sanskrit Unveils The Sanskrit Pilgrimage Podcast A Sequel to Her 2024 Film Series

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gaiea Sanskrit, the renowned British Sanskrit singer and documentary filmmaker, has launched The Sanskrit Pilgrimage Podcast, a new audio series expanding upon her journey to rediscover ancient wisdom across the British Isles. The podcast serves as a major sequel to The Sanskrit Pilgrimage film series (a six-part documentary released in 2024) and features 76 episodes of in-depth conversations that bridge spiritual insight and cultural exploration. The series is available for free listening on Spotify, while an accompanying collection of 17 video interviews has been released exclusively for members of Gaiea’s YouTube channel.

In The Sanskrit Pilgrimage Podcast, Gaiea travels through England, Wales, Ireland, and Scotland, speaking with a diverse array of individuals whose lives have been touched by the Sanskrit tradition. Each episode offers a meditative journey, echoing the film’s central question: how have the sacred sounds of Sanskrit remained active and alive in daily life far from their place of origin?

In the original Sanskrit Pilgrimage film over 200 hours of footage were distilled into the final five-hour film series, which followed Gaiea’s travels to sacred sites, encounters with practitioners, and reflections on the interconnectedness of ancient traditions with contemporary culture. Now, through the podcast format, Gaiea is able to share much more of the journey – unabridged conversations and stories that didn’t fit into the film’s runtime – allowing audiences to delve deeper into the wisdom shared by her interviewees.

Notable Conversations and Guests

Some of the most notable figures include Satish Kumar, the renowned peace activist and former monk, who discusses ecology and wisdom; Rupert Spira, a teacher of Advaita Vedanta philosophy, sharing insights on non-duality; and folk musician Sam Lee, who explores the connection between ancient chants and nature’s music. Other conversations feature academics and practitioners such as Professor Felix Padel, an anthropologist who has studied tribal communities in India, and John Gibson-Forty, the author of The Interconnectedness of All Things, highlighting the breadth of Sanskrit’s influence on literature, education, music and mindfulness in the West.

From chanting in Cornwall’s stone circles to Sanskrit names for plants in an Irish monastery’s garden, the stories are richly varied. This broad spectrum of voices and settings gives the podcast a dynamic narrative that educates and inspires.

Access

The Sanskrit Pilgrimage film series (a six-part documentary released in 2024) is available on Vimeo.

The Sanskrit Pilgrimage Podcast is available now on Spotify and is free to access for all listeners. With 76 episodes released (totaling dozens of hours of content), listeners can choose topics or guests of interest or follow the series episode by episode to mirror Gaiea’s pilgrimage route.

The Sanskrit Pilgrimage Archive contains full-length video recordings of 17 podcast interviews, offered exclusively to members of Gaiea’s YouTube channel. By joining as a member, viewers gain access to the new videos, including the uncut dialogues with high-profile guests like Satish Kumar and Rupert Spira, and much more.

The relevant links and information are given on the sanskrit.film website ( https://www.sanskrit.film )

