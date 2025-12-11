Flexco Fleet Services welcomes Michele LaPierre as new Regional Sales Director for Northwest and Southern Texas Regions

Michele LaPierre joins Flexco Fleet Services

Adding talented people like Michele to our team will help Flexco continue to deliver an invaluable customer-centric experience and the ability to remarket fleet vehicles quickly and efficiently. ” — Dan Fierro, Vice President of Sales & Strategy, Flexco Fleet Services

PLAIN CITY, OH, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flexco Fleet Services, a family-owned fleet remarketing services company, is excited to welcome Michele LaPierre as a new Regional Sales Director for the Northwestern U.S. and Southern Texas Regions.

Michele will bring more than 25 years of experience in fleet, insurance, and client relations, including several years with Element Fleet Management and Signature Graphics. As an integral part of the Flexco team, Michele’s ability to build strong partnerships and identify and nurture new opportunities will contribute to new business growth—helping fleets streamline their remarketing, transportation needs, and title management services, while delivering the personalized, customer-centric service Flexco is known for.

Flexco is thrilled to add Michele to their impressive and talented team!

About Flexco Fleet Services

Flexco Fleet Services is a family-owned and operated company and has been a market leader in the fleet services industry for over 33 years. Flexco specializes in vehicle remarketing, transportation services, title & registration services (in all 50 states), and driver/employee vehicle purchase programs. Flexco is committed to operating an integrity-based business where customers’ needs remain their North Star.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.