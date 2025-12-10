Shelley Ostby Expands Her Faith-Centered Book Series Offering Strength, Healing, and Spiritual Guidance for Readers

Author Shelley Ostby

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christian author Shelley Ostby is expanding her uplifting and faith-deepening series, building upon the impact of her widely praised book Jesus, Our Refuge in the Storm: A Survivor’s Guide to Faith and Healing in Life’s Deepest Storms. Through her growing collection of prayer journals, Bible studies, and companion editions, Ostby offers readers a full library of spiritual tools designed to support healing, courage, and a closer walk with Christ.

Ostby’s series includes multiple titles that guide readers into Scripture and personal reflection, including:

• Prayer Journal

• 30 Prayers of the Bible: Bible Study and Prayer Journal

• 30 Prayers from Psalms: Bible Study and Prayer Journal

• Matthew 14:22–36: Bible Study

• Jesus, Our Refuge in the Storm (with the Bible study)

• Jesus, Our Refuge in the Storm (without the Bible study)

Each work reflects Ostby’s mission to help individuals find strength and restoration by anchoring their lives in God’s Word. From structured prayer prompts to in-depth scriptural exploration, the series equips readers to grow spiritually whether they are navigating personal storms or seeking daily encouragement.

Her cornerstone book, Jesus, Our Refuge in the Storm, draws from her own journey through suffering, illness, and family hardship. Through vulnerable storytelling and biblical insight, Ostby teaches that Jesus meets us in our deepest valleys, offering peace, resilience, and healing that endures. The book’s integrated study of Matthew 14:22–36 highlights the moment Jesus calls Peter to step out in faith, providing a roadmap for trusting God when fear, grief, and uncertainty feel overwhelming.

Ostby hopes her series becomes a place of solace and spiritual grounding for individuals, small groups, and ministries. Early readers have praised her writing for its heartfelt authenticity, scriptural depth, and the encouragement it brings to those seeking hope.

