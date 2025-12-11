Mimeo Ltd Acquires KnowledgePoint Print Services Ltd to Strengthen Its Leadership in Training Materials Fulfillment

Acquisition expands Mimeo’s UK and European training materials capabilities and strengthens its customer offering across learning and development sectors

MEMPHIS, TN AND HUNTINGDON, UK, UNITED KINGDOM, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mimeo Ltd., a subsidiary of US-based Mimeo.com, Inc. and the leading provider of digital printing, training fulfillment, and technology-enabled content distribution, announces the acquisition of KnowledgePoint Print Services Ltd. (KPPS). KPPS is a Reading, UK-based provider of training courseware printing, distribution, and logistics solutions previously owned by KnowledgePoint Ltd.The addition of KPPS strengthens Mimeo’s position as the premier provider of secure, high-quality training materials across Europe and expands the company’s customer base in the learning and development, enterprise training, and government sectors. “KPPS is an ideal addition to the Mimeo family and reinforces our long-term commitment to the UK and European markets,” said John Delbridge, CEO of Mimeo. “KPPS brings long-standing customer relationships and valuable experience in delivering training courseware, which strengthens the value we provide to organizations that depend on high-quality training materials.”KPPS will continue operating within the Mimeo group to ensure uninterrupted service for its customers. In addition, KPPS customers gain access to Mimeo’s production technology, workflow systems, and global manufacturing capabilities.“For more than two decades, KPPS has earned the trust of training teams throughout the UK,” Delbridge added. “We look forward to welcoming their team and continuing to build on the quality and reliability that KPPS customers expect.”The combined company supports more than 3,000 customers across the UK and 15,000 customers globally.About Knowledge Point Print ServicesKPPS provides secure, high-quality training courseware printing, binding, distribution, and logistics services for organizations across learning, development, government, and defense sectors from its headquarters in Reading, UK.About MimeoMimeo is a global technology and printing company that enables organizations to create, produce, and deliver content anywhere in the world. Through its online platform and worldwide manufacturing network, Mimeo provides on-demand digital printing, training courseware fulfillment, custom school planners, premium photo products, and short-run packaging solutions. Mimeo supports businesses, schools, and consumers with fast, high-quality, and globally accessible print services.For more information, please contact Kylie Hogben, khogben@mimeo.com in our UK office, Mike Barker, mbarker@mimeo.com in our US office or visit www.mimeo.com

