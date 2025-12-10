DataDocks Wins Gold in 15th Annual Best in Biz Awards

Cloud-based platform takes top honors for Technology Solution of the Year - Supply Chain and Logistics

BOLTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DataDocks, the software that streamlines dock scheduling and yard management for warehouses and production facilities, has been named a gold winner in the Technology Solution of the Year - Supply Chain and Logistics category in Best in Biz Awards 2025.Distinguished by its unique format, Best in Biz Awards is the only independent business awards program judged annually by editors and reporters from top-tier publications rather than industry insiders.“To be recognized by a panel of business and technology journalists is incredibly validating,” said Nick Rakovsky, CEO of DataDocks. “Reporters look for stories about real impact. Winning Gold in this category confirms that our pragmatic, bootstrapped approach to solving real-world logistics headaches is resonating.”Best in Biz Awards 2025 honors were conferred in 100 different categories. For a full list of gold, silver and bronze winners in Best in Biz Awards 2025, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com/2025-winners About DataDocks:DataDocks helps logistics teams by replacing fragmented spreadsheets with an online portal. Freight carriers can self-book appointments 24/7, cutting out 80% of emails and phone calls, while giving facilities accountability and control over their schedule. This results in fewer disputes, faster turn times, and less reliance on overtime. Trusted by enterprise supply chains world-wide, DataDocks is customizable for the messy realities of operations, providing real-time visibility and a clear audit trail.About Best in Biz Awards:Since the program’s inception in 2011, winners in Best in Biz Awards have been determined by independent judging panels assembled each year from some of the most respected national and local newspapers, TV and radio outlets, and business, consumer, technology and trade publications in North America. The 2025 judging panel included, among others, writers and contributors to Associated Press, Barron’s, Consumer Affairs, eWeek, Forbes, Globe and Mail, Inc., MediaPost, New York Times, Ottawa Citizen, and Wired. For more information, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com

