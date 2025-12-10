All Aboard Deals 2025 Cruise Pricing Study: Saturday Now The Best Odds of Price Drops, Based on 714,000 Fare Movements

The best day of the week to book a cruise

A new analysis of 714,000 cruise price movements shows Saturdays now offer the highest odds of real fare drops—challenging long-held booking advice.

Our goal was to replace guesswork with real data. Once we charted hundreds of thousands of price moves, weekends clearly rose to the top.” — -Graham H., Founder, All Aboard Deals

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- All Aboard Deals , an independent cruise pricing analytics platform that tracks more than 35,000 sailings every week, has released a new study analyzing 714,000 live price movements across major ocean cruise lines. The report reveals a major shift in booking patterns—one that challenges the long-accepted belief that the best day to book a cruise is mid-week.For years, travelers have repeated the same line: “Book on Thursday for the lowest prices.” That idea traces back to a 2016 study that examined roughly 600,000 price reductions. But with cruise demand growing and revenue-management strategies evolving, All Aboard Deals set out to determine whether that pattern still holds true in 2025.After examining more than 700,000 price changes collected throughout the year, the results were clear: Saturdays now show the highest odds of real price drops, with a 10.8% probability of a ≥5% reduction on any given monitored fare. Mondays showed the lowest odds at just 2.4%.“This was one of the strongest signals in the entire dataset,” said Graham H., founder of All Aboard Deals. “Once we charted hundreds of thousands of price movements, the weekend pattern stood out. Fridays and Saturdays consistently outperformed every other day of the week.”Why the Weekend Trend MattersThe shift matters because travelers often time their searches around outdated advice. Many believe weekend adjustments don't happen because revenue teams don’t operate on Saturdays and Sundays. According to Graham, that’s no longer true."Cruise lines now lean heavily on automated revenue systems,” he explained. “Inventory can be rebalanced at any hour. If a sailing is soft on Thursday night, it can be repriced by Friday or Saturday morning. The idea that weekends are ‘quiet’ hasn’t been accurate for years.”The report shows that Friday and Saturday form a distinct “deal window,” with both days producing meaningfully higher downward price movements across nearly all major cruise lines and cabin categories. These adjustments include everything from inside cabins to premium balcony categories, not just last-minute filler rates.Key Findings From the Study• Saturday: 10.8% drop probability for reductions of 5% or more• Friday: 9.4% drop probability, forming the start of the weekend deal window• Thursday, once considered the top day, trails at 5.6%• Monday shows the lowest movement, with drops observed just 2.4% of the time• One-third of meaningful drops occur inside 50 days of sailing, confirming that late-cycle discounts remain common• Price drops are extremely rare more than 150 days out, challenging the old “book early for the lowest fare” guidanceThese findings don’t replace the importance of early booking for high-demand itineraries—such as Alaska, Japan, world cruises, and inaugural sailings. But they do give travelers a more accurate understanding of when the best price, not just the best availability, is likely to surface.How the Data Was CollectedAll Aboard Deals monitors fare changes on a rolling basis, tracking daily movements across North America, Europe, the Caribbean, Asia, and repositioning itineraries. Each fare change is compared to a 90-day moving average to determine whether a price is truly below recent norms or simply fluctuating within an expected range.The study covers:• 714,000+ live price movements• 35,000–40,000 weekly monitored sailings• All major ocean cruise lines• Inside, oceanview, balcony, and suite categories• Regional analysis across key marketsThe goal was to quantify patterns—particularly day-of-week behavior—that affect travelers trying to time their bookings.Implications for TravelersThe analysis suggests that travelers seeking the absolute lowest fare should monitor weekend adjustments, particularly on Fridays and Saturdays. Meanwhile, travelers who prioritize itinerary, cabin selection, or specialty staterooms should continue to book early, as availability—not price—is the limiting factor.“If you want a specific cabin class or a specific ship, early is still the safest strategy,” Graham noted. “But if you’re flexible and watching price movement closely, the data shows that the best opportunities often appear on weekends.”The study also found that late-cycle drops are still very common despite popular belief that cruise lines no longer discount close to sailing. Drops inside 0–50 days were especially frequent on select lines in the Caribbean, Mediterranean, and transatlantic markets. Travelers can monitor these movements directly through the Cruise Price Index Dashboard , which tracks monthly price shifts across 35,000+ sailings:A Changing IndustryThe report highlights how much cruise pricing has evolved since the pre-2016 era. Back then, most price updates were manual and followed predictable cycles tied to business-week operations. Today, almost every major cruise company relies on algorithmic forecasting models that update continuously.“The pricing rhythm is different now,” said Graham. “Cruise lines adjust faster, more often, and with more precision than they did a decade ago. Travelers benefit from knowing where the patterns really are—not where they used to be.”Accessing the Full ReportCharts, visualizations, and a detailed methodology breakdown are available at:About All Aboard DealsAll Aboard Deals is a cruise pricing intelligence platform that monitors 35,000+ sailings in real time. The company helps travelers identify standout-value cruises by tracking daily price movements, comparing fares against 12-month price histories, and scoring deals based on proprietary value metrics.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.