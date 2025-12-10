Rain Coast Service Centre Welcomes New Red Seal Certified Auto Mechanic

Rain Coast Wash and Lube

TERRACE, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rain Coast Service Centre is pleased to announce the addition of a new Red Seal certified auto mechanic to its growing team, further strengthening the shop’s ability to deliver comprehensive and reliable automotive services to the local community.Red Seal certification represents a national standard of excellence in automotive mechanics, confirming advanced training, technical knowledge, and hands-on experience. The addition of this credentialed technician supports Rain Coast Service Centre’s continued commitment to quality workmanship and trusted vehicle care.“Having a Red Seal certified mechanic on staff allows us to better serve our customers with confidence,” said Davis Lindsay, owner of Rain Coast Service Centre. “It reinforces our ability to provide accurate diagnostics, dependable repairs, and consistent maintenance across all vehicle types.”As the automotive industry evolves, proper maintenance remains essential. Rain Coast Service Centre emphasizes the importance of following recommended oil change intervals, even when manufacturers suggest extended timelines.“Oil naturally breaks down over time,” Lindsay added. “Sticking to regular oil change schedules is one of the simplest ways drivers can protect their engine and extend the life of their vehicle.”Rain Coast Service Centre stands apart as the region’s only full-service automotive service centre, offering repairs, tires, routine maintenance, detailing, and car washes all under one roof. The facility also supports full-service fleet maintenance, providing businesses with dependable, centralized vehicle care.Beyond automotive services, Rain Coast Service Centre remains committed to giving back to the community. The business actively supports local children’s programs, including Rotary backpack initiatives, youth sports teams, and veteran-focused organizations.Looking ahead, the shop is working toward additional certifications, including licensing for commercial vehicle inspections and insurance claim services, further expanding its capabilities and service offerings.About Rain Coast Service CentreRain Coast Service Centre is a full-service automotive facility providing vehicle repairs, tire services, maintenance, detailing, and car washes. Known for its all-in-one approach and commitment to community support, the centre serves both individual drivers and fleet clients with dependable, professional care.

