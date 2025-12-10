Prime Marketing Source Expands Premium Legal Case Acquisition Services Nationwide, Led by Founder Charles Baratta

Charles Baratta, Founder of Prime Marketing Source

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prime Marketing Source , a national provider of premium legal case acquisition services, today announced the expansion of its delivery capabilities for signed personal injury and mass tort cases across the United States. Founded by entrepreneur Charles Baratta , the company uses advanced AI-powered qualification and streamlined acquisition systems to help law firms scale with predictable, high-quality results.Prime Marketing Source specializes exclusively in legal case acquisition. The company focuses on compliance, accuracy, and performance-driven results, supported by an acquisition engine designed to identify, qualify, and deliver fully signed cases to law firms nationwide.“Our mission is simple: deliver the highest-quality signed cases through a transparent, efficient, and scalable system,” said Charles Baratta, Founder of Prime Marketing Source. “Law firms need predictable growth partners who emphasize compliance, real results, and long-term success. Prime Marketing Source was built to meet that need.”With demand for personal injury and mass tort representation increasing nationwide, Prime Marketing Source continues to invest in data intelligence tools, automation workflows, and operational systems that support reliable, scalable case generation.About Prime Marketing SourcePrime Marketing Source provides premium signed personal injury and mass tort cases to law firms across the United States. Through advanced AI qualification, compliance-focused workflows, and performance-based acquisition systems, PMS delivers predictable, high-quality results for firms seeking measurable growth.Media Contact:Prime Marketing SourceEmail: info@primemarketingsource.comWebsite: https://www.primemarketingsource.com

