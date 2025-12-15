Alicia White Named One of Crain’s New York Business Notable Leaders in Sustainability

Alicia White Alicia White

Alicia White is recognized for her leadership in sustainability, climate equity, environmental innovation and policy leadership.

This recognition reinforces the urgency of building a sustainable and just future, and the importance of climate justice, environmental education, innovation, and policy advocacy in getting us there.” — Alicia L White

NEWYORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York, NY — December 14, 2025 — Alicia White, award-winning entrepreneur, environmental activist, and founder of Project Petals and Blue SKYie, has been named one of Crain’s New York Business Notable Leaders in Sustainability. This recognition highlights leaders who are advancing impactful, equitable, and future-focused sustainability initiatives across New York and beyond. Alicia’s feature will appear in the December issue of Crain’s New York Business and will also be showcased on CrainsNewYork.com. This prestigious honor recognizes individuals driving measurable environmental change, climate innovation, and sustainability efforts across New York. Alicia’s selection reflects her trailblazing work in transforming environmental justice efforts in under-resourced communities, and her influential presence in local, national, and global climate policy spaces.Transforming Communities Through Project PetalsAlicia founded Project Petals in 2014, an award-winning climate justice and environmental development organization that empowers communities to lead on climate action, environmental stewardship, and equitable public policy. Under her leadership, Project Petals grew into an accredited United Nations Environment Programme organization, playing a critical role in accelerating community-based climate resilience.Project Petals has helped thousands of New York residents improve environmental outcomes, create green spaces, urban farms, and gardens. With the goal of addressing long-standing environmental inequities. The organization provides environmental education programs, climate leadership training, youth mentorship, community stewardship projects, and access to tools and resources that reduce barriers to healthier, more sustainable environments. Alicia also served on the committee and coalition behind New York’s historic $4.20 billion Environmental Bond Act, advocating for investments in clean water, clean air, green jobs, and climate resilience.Her initiatives have earned national and global recognition, including the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award from President Joseph R. Biden Jr. and The White House, solidifying her influence in shaping climate innovation and environmental equity.Alicia White’s Statement: “Being recognized by Crain’s New York Business as a Notable Leader in Sustainability is an incredible honor. My work has always been rooted in community, equity, and impact. This recognition reinforces the urgency of building a more sustainable, resilient, and just future and the importance of climate justice, environmental education, innovation, and policy advocacy in getting us there,” said Alicia White.Accelerating Climate Innovation Through Blue SKYieIn 2023, Alicia expanded her mission by founding Blue SKYie, an environmental innovation company dedicated to accelerating innovative climate solutions. Blue SKYie works with businesses, brands, and institutions to adopt sustainable practices, scale climate innovation, and embed environmental responsibility into core operations.About Alicia WhiteAlicia White is an impact entrepreneur, change-maker, and environmental leader dedicated to creating equitable climate solutions. She is the Founder of Project Petals and Blue SKYie, and has been a leading voice in advancing environmental stewardship, sustainability, and climate justice for over a decade. Learn more: www.alicialwhite.com About Project PetalsProject Petals is a climate justice, environmental, and community development organization committed to building sustainable, healthy, and climate-equitable communities. Through environmental education, community stewardship programs, green-space development, and youth climate leadership initiatives, Project Petals has helped thousands of community members with environmental outcomes. Learn more: www.projectpetals.org About Blue SKYieBlue SKYie, founded in 2023, is an environmental and sustainability innovation company focused on creating transformative solutions that accelerate climate innovation and promote sustainable practices that protect the planet.Learn more: www.blueskyie.com

