Alicia White Named One of Crain’s New York Business Notable Leaders in Sustainability
Alicia White is recognized for her leadership in sustainability, climate equity, environmental innovation and policy leadership.
Transforming Communities Through Project Petals
Alicia founded Project Petals in 2014, an award-winning climate justice and environmental development organization that empowers communities to lead on climate action, environmental stewardship, and equitable public policy. Under her leadership, Project Petals grew into an accredited United Nations Environment Programme organization, playing a critical role in accelerating community-based climate resilience.
Project Petals has helped thousands of New York residents improve environmental outcomes, create green spaces, urban farms, and gardens. With the goal of addressing long-standing environmental inequities. The organization provides environmental education programs, climate leadership training, youth mentorship, community stewardship projects, and access to tools and resources that reduce barriers to healthier, more sustainable environments. Alicia also served on the committee and coalition behind New York’s historic $4.20 billion Environmental Bond Act, advocating for investments in clean water, clean air, green jobs, and climate resilience.
Her initiatives have earned national and global recognition, including the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award from President Joseph R. Biden Jr. and The White House, solidifying her influence in shaping climate innovation and environmental equity.
Alicia White’s Statement: “Being recognized by Crain’s New York Business as a Notable Leader in Sustainability is an incredible honor. My work has always been rooted in community, equity, and impact. This recognition reinforces the urgency of building a more sustainable, resilient, and just future and the importance of climate justice, environmental education, innovation, and policy advocacy in getting us there,” said Alicia White.
Accelerating Climate Innovation Through Blue SKYie
In 2023, Alicia expanded her mission by founding Blue SKYie, an environmental innovation company dedicated to accelerating innovative climate solutions. Blue SKYie works with businesses, brands, and institutions to adopt sustainable practices, scale climate innovation, and embed environmental responsibility into core operations.
About Alicia White
Alicia White is an impact entrepreneur, change-maker, and environmental leader dedicated to creating equitable climate solutions. She is the Founder of Project Petals and Blue SKYie, and has been a leading voice in advancing environmental stewardship, sustainability, and climate justice for over a decade. Learn more: www.alicialwhite.com
About Project Petals
Project Petals is a climate justice, environmental, and community development organization committed to building sustainable, healthy, and climate-equitable communities. Through environmental education, community stewardship programs, green-space development, and youth climate leadership initiatives, Project Petals has helped thousands of community members with environmental outcomes. Learn more: www.projectpetals.org
About Blue SKYie
Blue SKYie, founded in 2023, is an environmental and sustainability innovation company focused on creating transformative solutions that accelerate climate innovation and promote sustainable practices that protect the planet.
Learn more: www.blueskyie.com
