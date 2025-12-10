Machu Picchu Becomes the World’s First Carbon Neutral Tourism Destination for the Third Consecutive Year

Leaders and partners gather in Machu Picchu to celebrate the destination’s Third Carbon Neutral Certification — a milestone in global climate and nature-positive tourism. World Heritage Sites Gather in Call to Net for Climate Action in Tourism during Machu Picchu´s Third Carbon Neutral Certification

Destination reduces carbon footprint per tourist by 7.26% and strengthens global leadership in climate action for tourism

LIMA, PERU, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Initiative International announces that Machu Picchu has renewed its Carbon Neutral Certification for the third consecutive year, achieving a 7.26% reduction in carbon footprint per tourist and increased carbon capture through ecological restoration. This milestone reinforces Machu Picchu’s role as a global benchmark for destinations advancing science-based climate governance.This achievement reflects coordinated action between the Municipality of Machu Picchu, Inkaterra, AJE Group, SERNANP, PROMPERÚ, Tetra Pak, CANATUR, Inka Rail, Peru Rail, Belmond, LATAM Airlines, and WorldXchange, with support from UN Tourism, UN Climate Change (UNFCCC), UNCTAD, AECID, and the Peru Circular Tourism Initiative. Representatives of emblematic destinations—including Tikal, the Galápagos Islands, Foz do Iguaçu, Bonito, the Pantanal, and Christ the Redeemer—also participated in the certification ceremony.A Practical Model for Decarbonizing TourismMachu Picchu’s climate strategy integrates circular-economy solutions such as biochar production through pyrolysis, biodiesel from used cooking oils, PET and packaging recycling, and improvements in sustainable mobility through electric vehicles. Residual emissions are offset using high-integrity carbon credits. In 2024, ecological restoration efforts captured 5,057 tons of CO₂e, contributing to a more favorable climate balance. All monitoring aligns with GHG Protocol and IPCC Guidelines.Scaling Innovation in Peru and BeyondThe destination is expanding its model through:• Local integration via the World’s First Carbon Neutral Tourism Corridor, connecting municipalities from Machu Picchu to Cusco; and• International cooperation, including exchanges with Angkor Wat and Petra to advance implementation of the Glasgow Declaration and Paris Agreement goals.Final InspirationMachu Picchu confirms that tourism can be a force for regeneration and hope.When destinations measure, reduce, and restore, the world moves forward.From the heart of the Andes, Peru shows that climate action is not only declared—it is built, measured, and shared.Voices of Climate Action and Sustainable Tourism“From the District Municipality of Machu Picchu, we remain committed to continuously monitoring our carbon footprint and promoting policies that foster a circular and regenerative economy in harmony with nature.” — Elvis La Torre, Mayor of Machu Picchu“This achievement demonstrates that through public–private and multilateral collaboration we can achieve remarkable results in decarbonizing the economy, moving closer to the climate goals humanity must reach. The certification experience accumulated here—and which we seek to scale across the Americas and worldwide—shows that tourism and climate action can and must go hand in hand.”— Gustavo Santos, Regional Director for the Americas, UN Tourism“Machu Picchu’s Carbon Neutral Certification reflects years of scientific data and standardized processes that accelerate society’s adoption of climate action,” said Daniel Galván Pérez, UN Climate Change.“Machu Picchu not only represents the greatness of our history and culture, but also Peru’s commitment to a sustainable future. Being the first World Cultural Heritage Site to achieve carbon neutrality is a milestone that reflects how tourism can be a positive force for conservation and development. Today, travelers around the world seek experiences that connect with nature and respect the environment; Machu Picchu demonstrates that it is possible to experience cultural heritage in harmony with the planet. This achievement inspires us to continue promoting tourism that protects, values, and transforms.” — María del Sol Velásquez, Director of Tourism Promotion, PROMPERÚ“The certification of Machu Picchu as a carbon-neutral destination marked a milestone in the environmental management of Peruvian tourism. This achievement opens the opportunity to move toward a more ambitious model, where tourist destinations strengthen their resource efficiency, reduce their carbon footprint, foster innovation, and consolidate the participation of local communities. At MINCETUR, we work to ensure that this example inspires other destinations to advance on the path toward sustainability and resilience, in alignment with the country’s climate commitments.” — Sophia Dávila, Director of the Directorate of Environmental Tourism Affairs, MINCETUR.“Tourism drives growth in many developing countries, but its future must be sustainable. Machu Picchu’s Carbon Neutral Certification is an example that it is possible to align decarbonization goals with economic development, making the sector a true ally of climate action.” — Claudia Contreras, Economic Affairs Officer, UNCTAD“For over 45 years, Inkaterra and the Municipality of Machu Picchu have collaborated. This achievement reflects the joint efforts of private organizations, public institutions, and the international community to make tourism a tool for prosperity and sustainability.” — José Koechlin, President and Founder, Inkaterra“The Carbon Neutral Certification of Machu Picchu, granted by Green Initiative, symbolizes what happens when companies act with purpose. At AJE Group, we reaffirm our commitment to solutions that combine innovation, sustainability, and social well-being.” — Jorge Lopes-Dóriga, Director of Communication and Sustainability, AJE Group"The third Carbon Neutral recertification of Machu Picchu is living proof that sustainability is a journey—one that advances only when we create value for all. When the right allies come together and the community leads with purpose, everything becomes possible.."— Mónica Yuliana Montes Castaño, Sustainability Manager, Tetra Pak Andina“Every ecosystem protected and restored in Machu Picchu is a seed of hope in the face of climate change. We reaffirm our commitment to integrating conservation, climate action, and sustainable development.” — José Carlos Nieto Navarrete, Executive President, SERNANP“For BAM, it is an honor to have contributed for the third consecutive year to the certification of Machu Picchu as a carbon-neutral destination, through the emission reductions generated by our REDD+ Castañeros project. This project protects more than 600,000 hectares of unique forests and directly benefits more than 800 families dedicated to conservation. Machu Picchu once again demonstrates its leadership by taking the climate challenge seriously and becoming a tangible example of how Peru can move toward a decarbonized future. We hope that more organizations in our country take this decisive step toward responsible management models, in harmony with our ecosystems and with the urgency that the planet demands.” — Jorge Cantuarias, Founder of BAMGreen Initiative International reaffirms its commitment to advancing high-integrity climate solutions and supporting destinations in reducing emissions, restoring ecosystems, and building a climate-positive future for global tourism. Learn more about Machu Picchu’s third Carbon Neutral Certification at https://greeninitiative.eco/

Machu Picchu: The World’s First Tourist Destination to Achieve Triple Carbon Neutral Certification

