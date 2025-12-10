Benehealth Welcomes Tracey Burnett as Aesthetician and Reflexologist, Expanding Integrative Wellness Services

Benehealth

SURPRISE, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Benehealth is excited to announce the addition of Tracey Burnett, licensed aesthetician and certified reflexologist, to its team of integrative wellness professionals. Tracey will also take on the role of Wellness Navigator, further enhancing Benehealth’s commitment to delivering personalized, whole-person care.Expanding Healing Through ReflexologyReflexology, a therapeutic practice that involves applying targeted pressure to reflex points in the feet, hands, and ears corresponding to different organs, glands, and body systems, offers numerous health benefits. It promotes stress reduction, improved circulation, nervous system regulation, and encourages the body’s natural healing response. By integrating reflexology into its services, Benehealth is able to offer non-invasive, restorative care that supports overall emotional and physical balance.A Holistic Approach to Wellness NavigationAs Benehealth’s Wellness Navigator, Tracey will guide patients through an individualized care journey, combining skin health, lifestyle practices, stress management, and functional medicine goals into a cohesive experience. This approach moves away from the traditional, fragmented healthcare model, providing patients with ongoing support, education, and continuity of care.Tracey’s background in both aesthetics and reflexology allows her to treat the skin as part of a larger health ecosystem, recognizing the impact of circulation, lymphatic flow, hormonal balance, and stress on skin health. Her expertise adds a valuable layer to Benehealth’s services, providing a more comprehensive approach to beauty and wellness.A Human-Centered, Integrative Model“What truly sets Benehealth apart is our dedication to understanding the whole person,” said Dr. Tanya Carroccio, DNP, founder of Benehealth. “We don’t just treat symptoms – we dive deeper into our patients' lives, addressing their stories, their stress, their sleep, and their goals. With Tracey’s dual expertise in aesthetics and reflexology, we’re able to deepen our level of care and support our patients in a more holistic way.”Tracey Burnett added, “I’m thrilled to join the Benehealth team. This is a clinic where patients feel truly seen, heard, and supported. I look forward to integrating reflexology and holistic aesthetics into a space that values whole-person healing.”Commitment to Community WellnessIn addition to expanding its therapeutic services, Benehealth remains committed to community wellness through food-as-medicine initiatives and regenerative farming education. The clinic’s philosophy embraces the idea that healing starts in the soil – promoting sustainable agriculture and nutrient-dense food systems as essential components of long-term health.A Bright Future for Benehealth’s Integrative CareTracey’s addition to Benehealth enhances the clinic’s mission to provide regenerative, individualized, and relationship-based care. This aligns with Benehealth’s commitment to offering personalized care that supports long-term vitality and empowers patients to live healthier, balanced lives.About BenehealthBenehealth is a holistic functional medicine and natural aesthetics clinic located in Surprise, Arizona. The clinic specializes in root-cause care, regenerative skin health, and integrative wellness. Benehealth offers personalized treatments that support both physical and mental well-being, helping patients achieve optimal health and vitality.For more information, visit www.benehealth.com

