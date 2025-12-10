Neuchâtel Junior College Logo Philippe Caron-Audet Headshot

Neuchâtel Junior College Appoints Philippe Caron-Audet as Next Head of School

Helping students step outside into this unique experiential learning model fits perfectly with my passion for excellence in education that supports well-rounded growth through a true global lens.” — Philippe Caron-Audet

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On behalf of the Canadian Advisory Committee and the Swiss Conseil, Neuchâtel Junior College is pleased to announce the appointment of Philippe Caron-Audet as the next Head of School, effective July 2026.An exceptional and internationally experienced educator — and former Neuchâtel faculty member — Philippe brings a profound understanding of the school’s distinctive experiential learning model and its transformative impact on students. His appointment marks an exciting new chapter as Neuchâtel continues advancing its mission to inspire curiosity, foster independence, and prepare students to become engaged global citizens.Philippe began his teaching career at Neuchâtel Junior College in 2003, gaining firsthand insight into the personal growth students experience as they develop independence, broaden perspectives, and prepare for university and beyond. His career has since included senior leadership roles across international education, most notably as Secondary School Principal at the American Cooperative School in Tunis and, most recently, as Secondary School Director at the International School of Boston.A long-standing member of the International Baccalaureate Educators Network and Evaluation Team Leader, Philippe brings a proven commitment to academic excellence, program development, and student-centered leadership. Born in Quebec City, he will integrate seamlessly into the School’s French-speaking Swiss environment and serve as an important resource for students wishing to deepen their fluency en français while studying abroad.“Being the Head of Neuchâtel Junior College is my dream job,” shared Philippe Caron-Audet, reflecting on his appointment. “Helping students ‘step outside’ into this unique experiential learning model fits perfectly with my passion for excellence in education that supports well-rounded personal growth and student agency through a true global lens.”Philippe will succeed Andrew Keleher, building on Neuchâtel Junior College’s strong tradition of student-centered, experiential learning. The School is grateful for the transition plan in place leading up to July 2026.In our 70th Anniversary, Neuchâtel Junior College’s immersive international program continues to be more relevant than ever. The appointment of Philippe Caron-Audet reaffirms The School’s commitment to providing an exceptional education that prepares students not only for university success but also for meaningful participation in an interconnected world.Neuchâtel Junior College extends sincere thanks to all community members who contributed to the leadership search process. Their insights helped shape the priorities that guided this successful appointment. Appreciation is also extended to the selection committee and Odgers for their dedicated support throughout the process.Neuchâtel Junior College looks forward to this next chapter and invites continued conversation with its community as the School works together to inspire the next generation of global leaders.About Neuchâtel Junior CollegeFounded in 1956, Neuchâtel Junior College provides a unique international education experience to students in their final year of high school and pre-university preparation including gap programs. Located in the 11th-century French-speaking city of Neuchâtel, Switzerland, students earn Ontario Grade 12 curriculum credits. The close-knit community resides with host families, providing students with a complete immersion in European life. For further details about Neuchâtel Junior College, visit https://neuchatel.org/

