Eleos Life Partners with Titan Casket to Provide Comprehensive End-of-Life Planning and Support

New Partnership Combines Life Insurance Protection with Trusted Funeral Concierge Services

By combining Eleos' member-first approach with Titan's concierge support and nationwide resources, we can help more families feel prepared, protected, and cared for when they need it most.” — William Prout, Head of Titan Funeral Concierge at Titan Casket

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eleos Life is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Titan Casket , bringing comprehensive end-of-life planning and support to Eleos members. This collaboration extends Eleos' commitment to holistic protection by adding expert guidance and concierge services from Titan—America's leading direct-to-consumer funeral service provider.Through this partnership, Eleos members gain access to Titan's proven Funeral Concierge service, offering 24/7 multilingual support and expert guidance to help families navigate the complexities of funeral planning and arrangements.Planning Ahead with ConfidenceFamilies often face overwhelming decisions during life's most difficult moments. Eleos is doing important work to bring greater clarity and support to families well before they're in crisis. The partnership with Titan creates a seamless experience where members can:- Access 24/7 expert guidance on funeral planning and arrangements- Receive proactive recommendations on local options and real-time pricing- Benefit from dedicated concierge coordination throughout the entire process- Explore transparent, affordable options for caskets, urns, and burial services- Get support with logistics, legal tasks, and family notifications- Access multilingual assistance for diverse family needs"Eleos is doing important work to bring greater clarity and support to families well before they're in crisis," said William Prout, Head of Titan Funeral Concierge at Titan Casket. "We're proud to partner with a company that shares our belief in simple, trustworthy solutions at life's most challenging moments. By combining Eleos' member-first approach with Titan's concierge support and nationwide resources, we can help more families feel prepared, protected, and cared for when they need it most."This partnership represents Eleos' broader mission to reshape insurance—delivering protection that adds value from day one, not just in times of hardship. By bundling life insurance with trusted wellness and end-of-life planning perks, Eleos members gain comprehensive protection covering life's biggest financial shocks.About Titan CasketTitan Casket is the largest direct-to-consumer casket and urn provider in the U.S., with a proven track record of delivering affordable, high-quality products and compassionate service. Operating under FTC Funeral Rule protections and partnering with major retailers including Costco, Sam's Club, Walmart, and Amazon, Titan is transforming the funeral industry with transparency, affordability, and 24/7 expert support. Titan's expert team provides a personalized concierge experience, guiding families through every aspect of funeral planning with compassion and care.About Eleos LifeEleos Life helps businesses in the US and UK embed protection against life's biggest financial shocks—from loss of income to loss of a loved one. By partnering with brands to offer policies through their digital platforms, Eleos is committed to closing the protection gap by making insurance accessible, affordable, and engaging for today's tech-centric consumers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.