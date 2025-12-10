Kissfromitaly Recognized as the Leading Operator for Private Tours in Cinque Terre

KissFromItaly Company Logo View of Vernazza, Cinque Terre View of Riomaggiore, Cinque Terre

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kissfromitaly , a boutique travel company with headquarters in Boston and an operations office in Florence, has been officially recognized as the leading provider of private tours in Cinque Terre . Specializing exclusively in private travel experiences across Italy, the company has earned Viator’s prestigious Badge of Excellence along with more than 200 five-star reviews across major travel platforms. For American travelers seeking a deeper, more meaningful way to explore Italy, Kissfromitaly has become the go-to expert.A Mission to Protect Cinque Terre & Elevate the Travel Experience"We are extremely proud of this accomplishment," said Andrea Barsotti, Founder of Kissfromitaly. "Our focus on private tours is very intentional — it allows us to offer authentic, personal experiences while helping protect the fragile environment of Cinque Terre. Large group tourism has brought overtourism challenges, harming local communities and diminishing the quality of the visitor experience. We believe there’s a better way to travel."What Makes Kissfromitaly’s Cinque Terre Tours ExceptionalKissfromitaly stands out for its exceptional local guides, warm and deeply knowledgeable experts who bring each village to life. Travelers enjoy flexible, stress-free itineraries, complete with arranged train and boat tickets, plus the highlight of an unforgettable coastal boat ride. With itineraries tailored for couples, families, small groups, cruise guests, and day-trippers, the experience is designed to be the most effortless and personalized way for U.S. travelers to discover Cinque Terre.The Team Behind the SuccessBarsotti credits the company’s growth to its outstanding guides. "Our private guides are the heart of what we do," he said. "Their passion for Cinque Terre, their deep local knowledge, and their kindness create the kind of personal connections travelers remember for life. Our Travel Leader and coordinator, Loredana, embodies this spirit perfectly — I am deeply grateful for her dedication and the hard work of our entire team."Travelers Agree: "A Five-Star, Once-in-a-Lifetime Experience"Kissfromitaly’s Cinque Terre tours consistently earn rave reviews:"Our guide Lisa was phenomenal — incredibly personable, knowledgeable, and passionate about her home. The entire day felt intimate and perfectly curated.""Sonia was just incredible — full of charm and warmth, she made everything effortless. This private tour was well worth the cost.""It was the best tour we did on our trip. Loredana was lovely and exceptional — she even arranged an amazing lunch reservation for us. It was a five-star experience!"Booking & New Experiences for 2026Kissfromitaly’s full selection of Cinque Terre private tours — including classic walking itineraries and exclusive private boat tours — can be booked directly at Kissfromitaly.com or through Viator, Tripadvisor, Expedia, and GetYourGuide.The company also offers Cinque Terre private tours departing from major hubs such as Florence, Milan, Genoa, and Livorno, as well as key cruise ports along the Ligurian coast.From the past season travelers have the exciting option to include in the experience the Via dell’Amore, the "Path of Love," newly reopened in 2025.For more information and guest reviews, visit KissFromItaly.About KissFromItalyKissFromItaly is a boutique travel company owned by Blue Travel LLC, with offices in Boston (MA) and Florence (Italy), specializing in luxury, tailor-made journeys throughout Italy. Founded by Andrea Barsotti in 2010, the company curates exclusive experiences in destinations such as Rome, Florence, Venice, Amalfi Coast, Tuscany, Sardinia, Lake Como and more.KissFromItaly designs and offers private tours, yacht charters, wine & food experiences, cultural excursions, and VIP transfers, all crafted to reflect the authentic beauty and lifestyle of Italy.Partnering with leading platforms like Viator, Expedia, and Airbnb Lux, KissFromItaly combines local expertise with world-class service to deliver unforgettable, personalized Italian experiences for discerning travelers from around the globe.Andrea Barsotti, FounderAndrea is the Founder and General Manager of Blue Travel LLC, an international travel company with offices in Boston (MA) and Florence (Italy), specializing in luxury, tailor-made experiences across Italy. With over 20 years of experience in the travel industry, he has launched multiple successful brands — including KissFromItaly — offering curated tours, private transfers, yacht charters, and exclusive local experiences for travelers seeking authenticity and sophistication.Before founding Blue Travel, Andrea built a strong career in strategy, marketing, and business development, working with leading companies such as Kearney and Nestle. His global background and deep understanding of digital marketing, brand strategy, and hospitality allow him to blend technology, creativity, and cultural insight to deliver exceptional travel design.A native of Florence with mixed US and Italian heritage and a global outlook, Andrea continues to explore Italy’s most beautiful destinations — from the vineyards of Tuscany to the Amalfi Coast — ensuring every Blue Travel experience reflects the highest standards of quality and care.

