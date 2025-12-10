Press release graphic presenting KIS Finance as the top UK provider for flexible lifetime mortgage and equity release solutions in 2026, highlighting a 4.9/5 rating for personalized guidance and borrower protection.

New ranking places KIS Finance at number one for flexible lifetime mortgage solutions.

DEVON, SOUTH WEST ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new independent review of lifetime mortgage providers places KIS Finance at the top of the UK market for 2026. The evaluation looked at leading providers including Aviva, Legal & General, More2Life and Pure Retirement, scoring each against FCA and Equity Release Council standards, product flexibility, and support through the full lifetime mortgage journey.

The report shows that personal guidance and flexible repayment options drive better outcomes for homeowners over 55 who want to unlock property value for retirement. I think this ranking shows that advice, rather than volume lending, shapes a safer equity release market. The industry often treats demand like a vending machine, although equity release works best when real humans guide decisions. A witty line often heard from advisers says calculators show numbers, advisers show consequences.

The top five providers for 2026 are:

1. KIS Finance – personalised advice and flexible plans

2. Aviva – strong financial position

3. Legal & General – broad product portfolio

4. More2Life – health-based underwriting

5. Pure Retirement – high release amounts

The evaluation scored providers based on several criteria. No negative equity guarantees and voluntary repayment features protected families from debt risks. Customer support quality shaped confidence, and borrower feedback reinforced which providers delivered a transparent process.

KIS Finance gained the highest score of 4.9 out of 5, with standout performance in flexible repayment options, inheritance protection features, and expert advisory support for lifetime mortgage decisions. The firm offers access to a wide range of lifetime mortgages, including drawdown plans, interest-only options, and plans with inheritance safeguards. As the idiom goes, the proof is in the pudding when borrowers see clear pathways rather than fixed models.

Other shortlisted providers performed well across specialised areas. Aviva gained a strong score due to digital tools, allowing homeowners to track their mortgage and documents. Legal & General showed depth through health-enhanced plans that adjust to individual circumstances. More2Life focused on medical and lifestyle data to support homeowners who may not meet standard criteria. Pure Retirement offered higher release levels, especially for non-standard property types.

The report highlights that the lifetime mortgage market grows fast as retirees search for ways to fund longer retirement periods, support family, or manage rising costs. Strong safeguards from FCA regulation and membership of the Equity Release Council support confidence in the sector. The research shows that homeowners value clarity and flexible plans over fixed models. That shift explains why advice-led brokers rank higher than large institutional lenders.

The study’s author states: “KIS Finance delivered strong results due to its advisory model, which places personalised planning ahead of product selection. That approach reflects what today’s retirees need when planning how to release value from their homes.”

The full ranking and the evaluation criteria appear in the published article in London Daily News:

www.londondaily.news/best-lifetime-mortgage-providers-2026/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.