St. Charles Fire Department Adopts OneDose® to Advance EMS Accuracy and Safety

SCFD’s Ambulance stands ready with tools that elevate precision, consistency, and patient care. OneDose Logo

St. Charles Fire Department adopts OneDose® to enhance dosing accuracy, streamline workflows, and improve safety in high-risk EMS care.

Increasing accuracy while simultaneously decreasing cognitive load is a win/win for our team in delivering the advanced next-level care our patients deserve.” — Marc Doll, EMS Bureau Chief at SCFD

LAKEVILLE, MN, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an effort to enhance care precision and reduce provider fatigue, the St. Charles Fire Department (SCFD), located in St. Charles, MO, has adopted OneDose to support its EMS division. Serving a growing community with over 9,000 EMS calls annually, SCFD needed tools that could both improve patient safety and reduce provider cognitive load—particularly during high-risk events such as RSI and multi-system trauma.Built for Today’s High-Performance EMS SystemsBefore the switch, SCFD relied on a system that lacked real-time patient weight capture and required manual drug calculations—an added burden for paramedics, especially during the second half of demanding 48-hour shifts. With OneDose, medics now have an interactive clinical support platform that guides them through weight-based dosing, treatment workflows, and customizable protocol references—all within one mobile app.The addition of OneWeight , the OneDose FDA-registered stretcher scale, further empowers SCFD teams by providing real-time, accurate patient weight in the field. This eliminates the guesswork and variability of estimations—reducing both liability and dosing error risk in the most time-sensitive scenarios.Smarter Tools for Safer Outcomes“Increasing accuracy while simultaneously decreasing cognitive load is a win/win for our team in delivering the advanced next-level care our patients deserve,” said Marc Doll, EMS Bureau Chief at SCFD. “Investment in this technology is just another example of our determination to be leaders in prehospital mobile medicine.”Leading the Way in Prehospital InnovationSCFD’s adoption of OneDose reflects a broader commitment to operational excellence and clinical consistency across its EMS teams. By standardizing how critical information is accessed, calculated, and delivered, OneDose ensures every medic—regardless of shift, unit, or experience—follows the same evidence-based workflows.This unified approach strengthens team performance, minimizes variability in care, and positions SCFD as a forward-thinking leader in EMS modernization.About OneDoseStreamline protocol and clinical support with OneDose. Our solutions reduce provider stress, increase on-scene efficiency, and minimize prehospital medical errors. OneDose, an interactive protocol-workflow app, and OneWeight, the first patient scale for ambulance gurneys, are designed for seamless integration or standalone use. Both solutions enable accurate, adaptable treatment and streamlined protocol adherence from pre-scene to ED. www.hinckleymed.com

OneDose® Powered by OneWeight®

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.