MCK Ventures Participates in Build Safe Connection, Supporting Industry Growth and Community

MCK Ventures joined industry leaders at Build Safe Connection, engaging with a strong Brazilian contractor community and supporting industry-wide collaboration.

Events like Build Safe Connection show how powerful it is when the construction industry comes together to share knowledge, build trust, and grow as a community.” — MCK Ventures

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MCK Ventures was proud to attend the recent Build Safe Connection event, an impactful gathering that brought together a large and engaged construction community, including a strong Brazilian presence, for a day focused on connection, education, and industry growth.The event provided an opportunity for meaningful, in-person conversations with contractors, business owners, and industry professionals, highlighting the importance of collaboration and relationship-building within the construction space. The energy throughout the event reflected a shared commitment to improving standards, fostering growth, and supporting long-term success across the industry.More than 80% of MCK Ventures’ clients are Brazilian-owned businesses, making participation in events like Build Safe Connection especially significant. Being present allowed the team to reconnect with existing partners, meet new professionals, and better understand the needs of a rapidly growing and highly motivated business community.MCK Ventures’ mission is centered on connecting contractors with builders, developers, and key decision-makers, helping construction businesses grow and scale through strategic relationships rather than short-term solutions. Events such as Build Safe Connection align closely with this approach and reinforce the value of community-driven industry engagement.MCK Ventures is grateful for the opportunity to be part of an event that emphasizes connection, professionalism, and growth within the construction industry, and looks forward to continuing to support initiatives that bring the industry together.

